Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 Available On Select Tata Cars This March
Published On Mar 13, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Harrier
The Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier get corporate discounts as well
-
Maximum discount of up to Rs 45,000 available on the Harrier.
-
The Tiago-Tigor duo comes with total benefits of up to Rs 23,000.
-
Tata is offering the Nexon’s diesel variants with savings of up to Rs 20,000.
-
No discounts on the Altroz and Punch.
-
All offers valid till the end of March 2022.
Tata has rolled out various savings on multiple models in its lineup, including the Nexon and Safari. However, its popular models, the Altroz and Punch, are still left out from the offers list this month too. Do note that all these offers will be valid till the end of March.
Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:
Tiago
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 23,000
-
Tata is offering the above discounts on the Tiago’s XZ and above trims (excluding CNG variants).
-
The base- and mid-spec XE, XM, and XT trims (except CNG) only get the exchange bonus.
-
The Tiago is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh.
Tigor
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 23,000
-
The Tigor is carrying the same benefits as the Tiago.
-
Its lower trims (XE and XM) without CNG are being offered with only the exchange bonus.
-
Tata’s sub-4m sedan retails between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.
Check out the latest deals and discounts here.
Nexon
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 20,000
-
All diesel variants (except those of the Dark range) of the Nexon are being offered with these savings.
-
The petrol-powered variants of the Nexon are only eligible for a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.
-
Tata has priced the sub-compact SUV from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh.
Harrier
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
Tata is offering all variants of the Harrier with these discounts.
-
The SUV is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 21.81 lakh.
Safari
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
-
Like the Harrier, all the above benefits are applicable to the entire lineup of the Safari. However, it misses out on the corporate discount.
-
Tata retails the Safari from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.29 lakh.
Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.
All prices, ex-showroom pan-India
Read More on : Harrier diesel
- Renew Tata Harrier Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful