HomeNew CarsNewsBenefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 Available On Select Tata Cars This March

Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 Available On Select Tata Cars This March

Published On Mar 13, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

  • 9224 Views
  • Write a comment

The Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier get corporate discounts as well

  • Maximum discount of up to Rs 45,000 available on the Harrier.

  • The Tiago-Tigor duo comes with total benefits of up to Rs 23,000.

  • Tata is offering the Nexon’s diesel variants with savings of up to Rs 20,000.

  • No discounts on the Altroz and Punch.

  • All offers valid till the end of March 2022.

Tata has rolled out various savings on multiple models in its lineup, including the Nexon and Safari. However, its popular models, the Altroz and Punch, are still left out from the offers list this month too. Do note that all these offers will be valid till the end of March.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Tiago

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

  • Tata is offering the above discounts on the Tiago’s XZ and above trims (excluding CNG variants).

  • The base- and mid-spec XE, XM, and XT trims (except CNG) only get the exchange bonus.

  • The Tiago is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh.

Tigor

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

  • The Tigor is carrying the same benefits as the Tiago.

  • Its lower trims (XE and XM) without CNG are being offered with only the exchange bonus.

  • Tata’s sub-4m sedan retails between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Nexon

tata nexon

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • All diesel variants (except those of the Dark range) of the Nexon are being offered with these savings.

  • The petrol-powered variants of the Nexon are only eligible for a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

  • Tata has priced the sub-compact SUV from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh.

Harrier

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Tata is offering all variants of the Harrier with these discounts.

  • The SUV is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 21.81 lakh.

Safari

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 40,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Like the Harrier, all the above benefits are applicable to the entire lineup of the Safari. However, it misses out on the corporate discount.

  • Tata retails the Safari from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.29 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Harrier diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

Read Full News
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tata Tigor
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Harrier
  • Tata Safari
Big Saving !!
Save upto 28% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Harrier In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience