Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 Available On Select Tata Cars This March

The Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier get corporate discounts as well

Maximum discount of up to Rs 45,000 available on the Harrier.

The Tiago-Tigor duo comes with total benefits of up to Rs 23,000.

Tata is offering the Nexon’s diesel variants with savings of up to Rs 20,000.

No discounts on the Altroz and Punch.

All offers valid till the end of March 2022.

Tata has rolled out various savings on multiple models in its lineup, including the Nexon and Safari. However, its popular models, the Altroz and Punch, are still left out from the offers list this month too. Do note that all these offers will be valid till the end of March.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

Tata is offering the above discounts on the Tiago’s XZ and above trims (excluding CNG variants).

The base- and mid-spec XE, XM, and XT trims (except CNG) only get the exchange bonus.

The Tiago is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh.

Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

The Tigor is carrying the same benefits as the Tiago.

Its lower trims (XE and XM) without CNG are being offered with only the exchange bonus.

Tata’s sub-4m sedan retails between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

All diesel variants (except those of the Dark range) of the Nexon are being offered with these savings.

The petrol-powered variants of the Nexon are only eligible for a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Tata has priced the sub-compact SUV from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh.

Harrier

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Tata is offering all variants of the Harrier with these discounts.

The SUV is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 21.81 lakh.

Safari

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Like the Harrier, all the above benefits are applicable to the entire lineup of the Safari. However, it misses out on the corporate discount.

Tata retails the Safari from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.29 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

