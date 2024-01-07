Published On Jan 07, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

December 2023 saw as many as 10 cars register total sales of more than 10,000 units

The last month of 2023 was filled with surprises when it came to the top-selling cars as the usual top rankers such as the Maruti Wagon R and Swift were displaced by more than 5 positions. The top five most sought-after models in December 2023 list also included two Tata cars: the Nexon and Punch. Here’s how each car performed in December 2023:

Model December 2023 December 2022 November 2023 Tata Nexon 15,284 12,053 14,916 Maruti Dzire 14,012 11,997 15,965 Tata Punch 13,787 10,586 14,383 Maruti Ertiga 12,975 12,273 12,857 Maruti Brezza 12,844 11,200 13,393 Maruti Swift 11,843 12,061 15,311 Mahindra Scorpio 11,355 7,003 12,185 Maruti Baleno 10,669 16,932 12,961 Hyundai Venue 10,383 8,285 11,180 Maruti Eeco 10,034 10,581 10,226 Kia Seltos 9,957 5,995 11,684 Maruti Fronx 9,692 – 9,867 Hyundai Creta 9,243 10,205 11,814 Maruti Wagon R 8,578 10,181 16,567 Mahindra Bolero 7,995 7,311 9,333

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon, with over 15,000 units sold, took the top spot in December 2023’s sales list. These numbers also include the figures of the Tata Nexon EV.

With more than 14,000 units dispatched, the Maruti Dzire remained unaffected at the second spot, which it bagged in November 2023. Its year-on-year (YoY) numbers grew by 17 percent.

The Tata Punch ranked third on the December 2023 sales chart with nearly 14,000 units sold. Although its month-on-month (MoM) figures witnessed a drop, its YoY numbers shot up by 30 percent.

With sales numbers ranging between 12,000 and 13,000 units, the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Brezza occupied the next two spots on the December 2023 list. While the MPV saw a marginal dip in its MoM sales figure, the Brezza’s numbers went down by almost 550 units.

The Maruti Swift and Mahindra Scorpio’s sales ranged from 11,000 to 12,000 units, thereby putting them after the Brezza. Do note that the Scorio’s numbers include the sales figures of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Following the Scorpio were three models, namely the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Eeco, positioned close to one another with their sales numbers falling between 10,000 and 11,000 units. Among them, the Baleno witnessed the highest YoY drop in sales of 37 percent.

There was another trio which consisted of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Fronx and Hyundai Creta, sales of which ranged from 9,000 to 10,000 units. Among the three, it was the Maruti Fronx which was the least affected when MoM numbers are considered.

One of the usual table toppers, the Maruti Wagon R, registered total sales of just over 8,500 units in December 2023. Its MoM figure went down by almost 8,000 units.

The last spot on this list was taken by the Mahindra Bolero with cumulative sales of nearly 8,000 units. These include numbers of both the Mahindra Bolero and the Mahindra Bolero Neo.

