Take A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars Of December 2023

Published On Jan 07, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

  • 21401 Views
  • Write a comment

December 2023 saw as many as 10 cars register total sales of more than 10,000 units

Top 15 best-selling cars in December 2023

The last month of 2023 was filled with surprises when it came to the top-selling cars as the usual top rankers such as the Maruti Wagon R and Swift were displaced by more than 5 positions. The top five most sought-after models in December 2023 list also included two Tata cars: the Nexon and Punch. Here’s how each car performed in December 2023:

Model

December 2023

December 2022

November 2023

Tata Nexon

15,284

12,053

14,916

Maruti Dzire

14,012

11,997

15,965

Tata Punch

13,787

10,586

14,383

Maruti Ertiga

12,975

12,273

12,857

Maruti Brezza

12,844

11,200

13,393

Maruti Swift

11,843

12,061

15,311

Mahindra Scorpio

11,355

7,003

12,185

Maruti Baleno

10,669

16,932

12,961

Hyundai Venue

10,383

8,285

11,180

Maruti Eeco

10,034

10,581

10,226

Kia Seltos

9,957

5,995

11,684

Maruti Fronx

9,692

9,867

Hyundai Creta

9,243

10,205

11,814

Maruti Wagon R

8,578

10,181

16,567

Mahindra Bolero

7,995

7,311

9,333

Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV Bookings Open! Design And Features Revealed

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon

  • The Tata Nexon, with over 15,000 units sold, took the top spot in December 2023’s sales list. These numbers also include the figures of the Tata Nexon EV.

  • With more than 14,000 units dispatched, the Maruti Dzire remained unaffected at the second spot, which it bagged in November 2023. Its year-on-year (YoY) numbers grew by 17 percent.

Tata Punch

  • The Tata Punch ranked third on the December 2023 sales chart with nearly 14,000 units sold. Although its month-on-month (MoM) figures witnessed a drop, its YoY numbers shot up by 30 percent.

  • With sales numbers ranging between 12,000 and 13,000 units, the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Brezza occupied the next two spots on the December 2023 list. While the MPV saw a marginal dip in its MoM sales figure, the Brezza’s numbers went down by almost 550 units.

  • The Maruti Swift and Mahindra Scorpio’s sales ranged from 11,000 to 12,000 units, thereby putting them after the Brezza. Do note that the Scorio’s numbers include the sales figures of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Maruti Baleno
Hyundai Venue

  • Following the Scorpio were three models, namely the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Eeco, positioned close to one another with their sales numbers falling between 10,000 and 11,000 units. Among them, the Baleno witnessed the highest YoY drop in sales of 37 percent.

  • There was another trio which consisted of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Fronx and Hyundai Creta, sales of which ranged from 9,000 to 10,000 units. Among the three, it was the Maruti Fronx which was the least affected when MoM numbers are considered.

  • One of the usual table toppers, the Maruti Wagon R, registered total sales of just over 8,500 units in December 2023. Its MoM figure went down by almost 8,000 units.

  • The last spot on this list was taken by the Mahindra Bolero with cumulative sales of nearly 8,000 units. These include numbers of both the Mahindra Bolero and the Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News
  • Tata Punch
  • Maruti Baleno
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • Maruti Dzire
  • Maruti Ertiga
  • Maruti Brezza
  • Maruti Swift
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • Mahindra Scorpio N
Big Saving !!
Save upto 70% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Nexon In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Take A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars Of December 2023
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience