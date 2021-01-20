Skoda Rapid Rider Returns In 2021, Priced At Rs 7.79 Lakh

Modified On Jan 20, 2021 11:30 AM By Sonny for Skoda Rapid

The base-spec Rapid and a few other variants are now pricier than before

The starting price of the base-spec Rider trim has gone up by Rs 30,000, but it is still the most affordable in its segment.

Few other variants have gotten pricier by Rs 20,000, including the Rider Plus.

The Rapid offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only; you get to choose between 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Rider gets auto AC and an audio system with 4-speakers and Bluetooth.

Skoda will launch the Rapid’s successor later in 2021.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid brought back the Rider variant, which made it the most affordable offering in the compact sedan space. It was then discontinued temporarily as the carmaker wanted to keep up with its high demand. Now, the base-spec Rider is back, and while it is slightly more expensive than before, it still undercuts all its rivals. Some other variants too have become pricier, as part of the 2021 price hike.

Here’s the latest price list (ex-showroom) for the Skoda Rapid:

Manual

Variant Old Price New Price Rider Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh Rider Plus Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh Ambition Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Onyx Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh Style Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh Monte Carlo Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh

While the base-spec Rider trim now costs Rs 30,000 more, the Rider Plus variant has gotten dearer by Rs 20,000.

Skoda has increased the prices of the Style and Monte Carlo variants by Rs 20,000. However, the mid-spec variants cost the same as before.

Automatic

Variant Old Price New Price Rider Plus Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh Ambition Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Onyx Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh Style Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Monte Carlo Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh

The Rider Plus continues to be the entry point for the Rapid’s automatic transmission.

The Rider Plus, Ambition, and the Onyx spec automatic variants have gotten pricier by Rs 20,000.

The prices of the top-end Skoda Rapid remain unchanged.

Skoda offers the Rapid with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 110PS and 175Nm. There is a choice between a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission. Even the base-spec Rider variant comes equipped with features, including auto AC, a 2-DIN audio system with four speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, dual front airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors. The Rider Plus adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system for a premium of Rs 40,000. The higher-spec variants offer up to four airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and leatherette seat upholstery.

The Skoda Rapid continues to rival the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, and Volkswagen Vento. However, suppose you’re willing to wait. In that case, the successor to the Rapid is due to be launched later in 2021, which will feature updated styling inside-out and more features, but will likely cost more.

Read More on : Skoda Rapid on road price