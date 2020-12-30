Skoda Rapid To Get A Successor With A New Name In 2021

Modified On Dec 30, 2020 05:32 PM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

It will be Skoda’s completely redesigned compact sedan offering in almost a decade!

The Skoda Rapid has completed nine years in India since its debut in 2011.

Its replacement will not carry the Rapid nameplate

The Rapid may coexist with the upcoming sedan.

The Skoda Rapid will complete a decade of existence in 2021. Since launch, the Rapid has not received any generation update, save for minor upgrades and one major facelift. It is now overdue for a replacement that has been announced for 2021 along with a Creta-rivalling SUV as part of its new business plan for India.

Now, Skoda India’s Director for Sales, Service and Marketing, Zac Hollis, has confirmed on Twitter that there will be no new Rapid for India. Instead, Skoda will launch a new sedan to succeed the Rapid and it will carry a new name. Skoda recently trademarked the name ‘Slavia’ which could be for the upcoming sedan.

(Images used only for representative purposes)

Also Read: Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI AT: Review

Also, it will be a notchback, with a lifted and smaller tailgate like the Octavia and the Superb. The upcoming sedan will be based on Volkswagen Group’s new modular MQB A0 (IN) platform, which is used globally but for the Indian market, it sees heavy localisation. Just like Skoda, even Volkswagen will bring a replacement for the Vento in 2021.

Like all current VW-Skoda cars, the new sedan will be a petrol-only offering. It will be powered by the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that was introduced with the BS6 Rapid. This engine is capable of producing 110PS and 175Nm. Transmission options could also be the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The upcoming Skoda sedan will go up against the likes of the new Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Currently, the Rapid retails from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new sedan is expected to demand a premium over the Rapid.

Read More on : Skoda Rapid on road price