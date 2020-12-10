Popular Base-spec Rider Variant Of Skoda Rapid Discontinued In India

Published On Dec 10, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Rapid

It was significantly cheaper at launch while offering all basic comforts and a 110PS turbo-petrol engine

Skoda offered the Rider variant with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit paired to a 6-speed manual only.

The Rider variant was well-equipped with features including a 2-DIN audio system and auto AC.

Skoda had at one point halted new bookings for the Rapid Rider to meet pending demand.

Skoda now offers an automatic gearbox right from the new base-spec Rider Plus variant.

Its prices now start from Rs 7.99 lakh and go up to Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is still the most affordable compact sedan on sale.

Second-gen Rapid expected to be launched in 2021 in India.

Back in late May 2020, Skoda launched the BS6-updated Rapid and reintroduced the base-spec Rider variant. It has now been discontinued and the Rider Plus has become the new base-spec variant of the sedan. Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise pricing:

Variant Price Rider MT Rs 7.49 lakh (Discontinued) Rider Plus MT Rs 7.99 lakh Rider Plus AT Rs 9.49 lakh Ambition MT Rs 9.99 lakh Ambition AT Rs 11.29 lakh Onyx MT Rs 10.19 lakh Onyx AT Rs 11.49 lakh Style MT Rs 11.49 lakh Style AT Rs 12.99 lakh Monte Carlo MT Rs 11.79 lakh Monte Carlo AT Rs 13.29 lakh

Following the launch of the BS6-updated Rapid, the Rider variant became so popular that the carmaker had to halt its bookings. It launched a follow-up variant, the Rider Plus, in July 2020.

The Rapid is now priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh. Skoda had priced the Rider variant at Rs 7.49 lakh, which was even cheaper than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo which is priced from Rs 7.75 lakh. Even with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh now, the Rapid continues to remain the most affordable sedan in its segment.

While the now-discontinued Rider variant was offered with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/175Nm) as its other variant siblings, it came mated only to a 6-speed MT gearbox. Skoda offers an optional 6-speed torque converter unit from the new base-spec Rider Plus variant onwards.

Skoda had equipped the entry-level Rider with basic creature comforts to an impressive degree, which was part of its value-for-money appeal.This included auto AC, a 2-DIN audio system with four speakers and Bluetooth connectivity for calling functions, and front and rear charging sockets. A 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system was added to the feature list on the newer variant. Higher variants of the sedan get the larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Rider variant got the standard safety features as well in the form of dual front airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors.

The Rapid rivals the fifth-gen Honda City , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna , Toyota Yaris, and the VW Vento. Skoda is expected to unveil the India-spec second-gen Rapid sometime in 2021 and launch it soon after.

All prices ex-showroom

