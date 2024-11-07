All
Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Exterior And Interior Design Compared In Images

Modified On Nov 07, 2024 01:56 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is largely inspired by the Skoda Kushaq in terms of its specifications and feature set, but it features a different design

Skoda Kylaq Vs Kushaq: Design Compared In Images

The Skoda Kylaq is the newest addition to the Czech carmaker’s SUV lineup in India, positioned below the Skoda Kushaq in terms of size and price. While both SUVs share many similarities in terms of features and technology, there are also key differences, particularly when it comes to design elements. Let’s take a closer look at the Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq to understand their design similarities and differences.

Front

Skoda Kylaq front
Skoda Kylaq front

The front designs of the Skoda Kylaq and Kushaq are quite different, with the only similarity being the signature Skoda grille. However, the Kushaq’s grille has a chrome surround on it. 

The Kylaq features a modern split-headlight design, with LED DRLs and projector headlights positioned above the front bumper. In contrast, the Kushaq has its headlights on either side of the grille, with fog lamps placed below it. The Kylaq, notably, does not have fog lamps.

Skoda Kylaq Grille
Skoda Kushaq Grille

The Kylaq has a blacked-out section in the middle and lower portion of the front bumper, while the Kushaq’s lower part of the bumper is blacked-out. The Kushaq also has faux vents on the bumper highlighted by a chrome strip under it. Both models are equipped with silver skid plates.

Side

Skoda Kylaq Side
Skoda Kushaq side

At first glance, the side profiles of the Skoda Kylaq and Kushaq appear almost identical. However, a closer inspection reveals some key differences. The Kushaq features lines and creases along the shoulder line, which are absent on the Kylaq. Additionally, the Kushaq has a Skoda badge on its front fenders, while the Kylaq does not.

Both SUVs are equipped with roof rails, but there’s a notable difference in design. The Kylaq has traditional silver-coloured roof rails, while the Kushaq has sleek, flush-fitting black roof rails. Both models sport 17-inch alloy wheels where the Kylaq has a dual-tone design while the Kushaq gets silver units.

Both SUVs also share turn indicators mounted on the ORVMs and black door cladding, adding a rugged touch to their side profiles.

Rear

Skoda Kylaq Rear
Skoda Kylaq rear

The rear design of the Skoda Kylaq and Kushaq is quite different. The Kylaq features wraparound tail lights that are connected by a black trim with ‘Skoda’ lettering on it. In contrast, the Kushaq has split-design tail lights.

The placement of the rear reflectors also differs, where on the Kushaq, they are located on the rear bumper, while on the Kylaq, they are placed on the rear fenders. Both SUVs have blacked-out bumpers and silver skid plates.

Additional features like a rear wiper, shark-fin antenna, and high-mounted stop lamp are present on both SUVs.

Interior And Features

Skoda Kylaq dashboard
Skoda Kushaq dashboard

There are several similarities between the Skoda Kylaq and Kushaq when it comes to their interior. Both SUVs share a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme, along with a 2-spoke steering wheel. They also feature the same 8-inch digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC panel, and side AC vents for front passengers.

However, there are a few differences in the details. The Kushaq has a gloss-black trim running along the sides of the touchscreen, extending across the length of the dashboard, while the Kylaq features a grey trim. Additionally, the Kylaq’s AC vents in the middle have a hexagonal chrome surround, while the Kushaq’s are more rectangular in shape.

Skoda Kylaq seats
Skoda Kushaq seats

Both SUVs come with dual-tone leatherette seats, and all seats have adjustable headrests. Centre armrests for both front and rear passengers are also included in both the Skoda cars.

In terms of features, both SUVs offer a single-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, a wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control with rear vents. 

Safety-wise, both models are well-equipped with six airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, traction control, and a rear-view camera. 

Powertrain Options

Skoda Kushaq engine

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a single turbo-petrol engine option, while the Skoda Kushaq offers two different turbo-petrol engines. Here are the detailed specifications:

Specifications

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kushaq

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Power

115 PS

115 PS

150 PS

Torque

178 Nm

178 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic

6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic

7-speed DCT*

 *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Skoda Kylaq rear

The Skoda Kylaq starts from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) and the variant-wise prices are set to be revealed soon. It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It can also be considered an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. 

Skoda Kushaq rear

On the other hand, prices of the Skoda Kushaq range between Rs 10.89 and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun. It also competes with SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

