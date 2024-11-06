All
Skoda Kylaq Is Available In A Total Of 5 Colours

Modified On Nov 06, 2024 07:45 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

Unlike some of its segment rivals, the Kylaq is not available with a dual-tone roof option

  • The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV in India.

  • It gets five colour options: red, silver, green, grey and white.

  • The interior has a dual-tone black and grey colour theme.

  • It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats.

  • The safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), a TPMS and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

  • It is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and gets both manual and automatic transmission options.

  • Prices start from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). 

With the launch of the Skoda Kylaq, the Czech carmaker has officially entered the sub-4m SUV segment in India. Starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), the Kylaq is the most affordable Skoda car in India. Bookings for Skoda’s sub-4m SUV will open on December 2, 2024, and if you're thinking of reserving one, here’s a list of all the colour options available for the Skoda Kylaq:

Skoda Kylaq: Colour Options

Skoda Kylaq Olive Gold colour

  • Olive Gold

Skoda Kylaq Tornado Red colour

  • Tornado Red

Skoda Kylaq Carbon Steel colour

  • Carbon Steel

Skoda Kylaq Brilliant Silver colour

  • Brilliant Silver

Skoda Kylaq Candy White colour

  • Candy White

The Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV doesn't offer any dual-tone colour options as seen on some of its prime segment rivals, including the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Brezza. All of the available colours are borrowed from the Kushaq, except for Olive Gold, which is exclusive to the Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Power

115 PS

Torque

178 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic

Skoda Kylaq: Features & Safety

Skoda Kylaq dashboard

The Kylaq is well-equipped with features. Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 6-way powered front seats with ventilation function. It also has an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger and cruise control.

Skoda Kylaq single-pane sunroof

In terms of features, it has six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a multi-collision-braking system. Other safety equipment on board comprises rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, traction control and electronic stability control (ESC).

Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

Skoda Kylaq rear

While the entire variant-wise price list is yet to be revealed, Skoda has revealed the starting price of the Kylaq as Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It can also be considered an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

