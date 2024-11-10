Skoda Kylaq Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet And Maruti Brezza?

Published On Nov 10, 2024 09:36 AM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is being offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige

The Skoda Kylaq is the first subcompact SUV from the Czech automaker in India, which was launched recently starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Skoda will open its order books for the Kylaq on December 2, and will announce the variant-wise prices of the SUV on the same day. However, expected variant-wise prices for the Kylaq have been circulating online, and they closely align with what we anticipate:

Variant Prices Classic Rs 7.89 lakh (announced) Signature Rs 9.89 lakh (expected) Signature Plus Rs 11.19 lakh (expected) Signature Plus AT Rs 12.29 lakh (expected) Prestige Rs 13.49 lakh (expected) Prestige AT Rs 14.59 lakh (expected)

The prices projected above indicates that the Kylaq in its top-spec variant could likely undercut the corresponding top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet.

What’s On Offer?

The Skoda Kylaq comes with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with 6-way powered driver and co-driver seats, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

Skoda has provided its safety kit with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multi collision braking, and a rearview camera.

Single Engine Option

Skoda offers the Kylaq with only a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq will take on the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. It can also be regarded as an alternative to the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, as well as sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

