2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Hyundai Aura?

Maruti will sell the sedan in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus

The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire is set to go on sale on November 11, and its official bookings are already open. Maruti has already revealed multiple details regarding the new sedan, including its powertrain specifications and some features. Ahead of its official price announcement, we have used the information at hand to bring you the expected variant-wise prices of the fourth-gen Dzire:

Variant Expected Price LXi Rs 6.70 lakh VXi MT Rs 7.99 lakh VXi AMT Rs 8.44 lakh VXi MT CNG Rs 8.94 lakh ZXi MT Rs 8.67 lakh ZXi AMT Rs 9.12 lakh ZXi MT CNG Rs 9.62 lakh ZXi+ MT Rs 9.98 lakh ZXi+ AMT Rs 10.49 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed by Maruti on November 11.

Exterior Highlights

The new Dzire now gets a complete overhaul for its exterior design to set itself apart from the Swift. Key elements include a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, sleek LED headlights that sport horizontal DRLs, and an aggressively designed front bumper, which also houses new LED fog lamps.

Its profile features 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. The new Dzire’s rear sports Y-shaped LED tail lights, which are connected by a chrome element.

Cabin and Feature Changes

The new Dzire’s cabin features a dual-tone theme, with faux wooden inserts on the dashboard. There’s also splashes of silver all around the cabin, including on the passenger side of the dashboard. Other key details inside include the flat-bottom steering wheel and the Baleno-like toggles for the climate control.

Maruti has equipped it with a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof (segment-first), and cruise control. Its safety net comprises a 360-degree camera (segment-first), six airbags across all variants, and electronic stability programme. It was recently crash-tested by the Global NCAP where it passed the assessment with flying colours.

A Single Engine On Offer

Maruti will provide the fourth-gen Dzire with a single 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/ 112 Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG powertrain option will also be on offer rated at 70 PS and 102 Nm mated to the MT only.

Who Will It Compete With?

The 2024 Maruti Dzire will take on the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and the upcoming new-gen Honda Amaze.

