Second-gen Mahindra Thar Not Coming To Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 22, 2020

Even after being spied on test multiple times, we still won’t get to see the new Thar at Auto Expo 2020. Here’s why

The second-gen Thar will get a host of updates over the current Thar.

It will get a hard-top roof, a touchscreen, and even a petrol engine.

The current Thar doesn’t meet BS6 emission norms, so we expect Mahidnra to launch the new Thar by April 2020.

We expect it to be priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh over the current Thar.

Mahindra has revealed that it will be bringing 18 cars to Auto Expo 2020 , three of which will be production-spec EVs. And for those of you expecting to see the new 2020 Thar, things aren’t so rosy. Mahindra has decided that it will not be bringing it to the expo.

The second generation Thar will get a host of updates that will significantly increase its appeal for those looking to buy it. There will be a hard-top version offered from the factory, front-facing seats in the rear, a fully redesigned cabin that packs in quite a few creature comforts and even a petrol engine and automatic gearbox!

Mahindra is intentionally not bringing the Thar to Auto Expo 2020 as it believe it is a car so special that it requires a separate event for itself. And with BS6 norms set to kick in from 1 April, 2020 and the current Thar unable to meet the norms, we expect Mahidnra to launch it sometime in April itself. We believe that the 2020 Thar will be launched in March.

As the new Thar will be a significant upgrade over the old one, we expect it to command a substantial premium over the latter. For reference, the current Thar retails between Rs 9.59 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (both, ex-showroom India). We won’t be surprised if the premium on the new Thar ranges anywhere from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

