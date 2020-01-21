Mahindra XUV300 Scores Highest Score For An Indian Car In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Published On Jan 21, 2020 05:27 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

It is the first Indian vehicle to score 4 stars in child occupant safety

Global NCAP used the entry-level XUV300 for its crash test.

It gets safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

It scored a perfect 5-star rating for adult occupancy.

Global NCAP recently crash-tested the Mahindra XUV300 as a part of its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The sub-4m SUV secured a perfect 5-star safety rating for adult occupants while the rating for child occupants was rated at four.

The vehicle tested was the entry-level variant of the XUV300 that is offered with standard safety features like driver and co-driver airbag, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and ABS with EBD. Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV also comes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and up to 7 airbags in certain variants.

As per the norms, the XUV300 was crash tested at 64kmph and its body shell integrity and footwell area were labelled stable. The protection for the head and neck of the adult occupants was rated good as well. While the protection for the driver’s chest was rated as good, that for the passenger’s chest was termed to be adequate. Another aspect where the SUV performed well was in terms of femur and knee protection.

Also Read: What Will Mahindra Showcase At Auto Expo 2020?

Mahindra offers the XUV300 with ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard across all variants. The Child Restraint System (CRS) and the 3-year old dummy had to be installed facing forward with the top tether, thereby preventing excessive forward movement during the impact. This offered fair protection to the chest of the dummy. The 18-month-old dummy’s CRS was installed facing rearward with ISOFIX and support leg and offered a good level of protection.

The XUV300 offers the possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag in case of the need to use a rearward facing CRS in the passenger seat. The lack of three-point seatbelts in the rear row, as well as the poor ISOFIX markings, dropped the child occupant protection rating to four stars.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT