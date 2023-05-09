Published On May 09, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Baleno

The carmaker is offering discounts only on the Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis

Highest discount of up to Rs 54,000 is on the Ignis.

The high-selling Baleno gets benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Lowest discount of up to Rs 28,000 is on the Ciaz.

All these offers are valid till the end of May.

At the start of this month, Maruti rolled out the monthly offers for its Arena models and now, the carmaker has put out discounts on its Nexa line up as well. Maruti is offering cash, exchange and corporate benefits on the Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis this May and here they are, model-wise:

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

These offers mentioned above are on the Delta manual variants of the hatchback.

The Zeta and Alpha manual and AMT variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, and the Sigma and Delta AMT variants don’t get a cash discount at all.

All variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 6.61 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

These discounts are on all variants of the Ciaz but there is no cash offer for the sedan.

Maruti Ciaz has a price range of Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

These offers are on all variants of the Ignis.

Ignis gets the highest discounts of all this month.

Its prices range from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.16 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Other Offers:

Note: These offers may vary based on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact your nearest Nexa dealership to get more details.

