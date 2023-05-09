Save Up To Rs 54,000 On Maruti Nexa Models This May
Published On May 09, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Baleno
The carmaker is offering discounts only on the Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis
-
Highest discount of up to Rs 54,000 is on the Ignis.
-
The high-selling Baleno gets benefits of up to Rs 30,000.
-
Lowest discount of up to Rs 28,000 is on the Ciaz.
-
All these offers are valid till the end of May.
At the start of this month, Maruti rolled out the monthly offers for its Arena models and now, the carmaker has put out discounts on its Nexa line up as well. Maruti is offering cash, exchange and corporate benefits on the Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis this May and here they are, model-wise:
Baleno
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 30,000
-
These offers mentioned above are on the Delta manual variants of the hatchback.
-
The Zeta and Alpha manual and AMT variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, and the Sigma and Delta AMT variants don’t get a cash discount at all.
-
All variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.
-
Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 6.61 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.
Also Read: Maruti Baleno Gets A First-in-segment Safety Update
Ciaz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 28,000
-
These discounts are on all variants of the Ciaz but there is no cash offer for the sedan.
-
Maruti Ciaz has a price range of Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh.
Ignis
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 54,000
-
These offers are on all variants of the Ignis.
-
Ignis gets the highest discounts of all this month.
-
Its prices range from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.16 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Other Offers:
- You Can Get Offers Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Hyundai Cars This May
- Get Up To Rs 35,000 Off On Tata Cars This May
- Get Up To Rs 62,000 Off On Renault Kiger, Triber, And Kwid This May
Note: These offers may vary based on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact your nearest Nexa dealership to get more details.
Read More on : Baleno AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful