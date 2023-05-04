Get Up To Rs 35,000 Off On Tata Cars This May

Modified On May 04, 2023 09:03 AM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

There are no discounts on the EVs or the highest-selling SUVs

Tata Offers May 2023

For the month of May, Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,000, on the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, And Safari. You can avail of cash, exchange, and corporate discounts with these models. There are no benefits for the Nexon, except for a corporate discount on its petrol variants. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash discount

Exchange offer

Corporate discount

Total

Tiago

Up to Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Tigor

Up to Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Altroz

Up to Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 28,000

Harrier

-

Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Safari

-

Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 35,000

  • The XT, XT Rhythm, NRG MT, XZ+ variants of the Tata Tiago get the maximum cash benefits. For all the other variants, the cash discount stands at Rs 15,000, while the CNG saves up to Rs 10,000. 

  • In the case of the Tata Tigor, the manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The same for AMT and CNG variants is Rs 15,000. 

  • The Tata Altroz is offered with discounts of up to Rs 25,000. The DCA (dual-clutch automatic) and diesel variants get the cash benefit of Rs 15,000, while the petrol manual variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • There are no cash discounts for the Harrier and Safari, but you can still avail of exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • The corporate discounts vary for rural areas and corporate companies. 

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition

These discounts may differ depending on your location and the variant you choose. We recommend you contact the Tata dealership nearest to you to get more information.

