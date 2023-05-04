Modified On May 04, 2023 09:03 AM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

There are no discounts on the EVs or the highest-selling SUVs

For the month of May, Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,000, on the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, And Safari. You can avail of cash, exchange, and corporate discounts with these models. There are no benefits for the Nexon, except for a corporate discount on its petrol variants.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Model Cash discount Exchange offer Corporate discount Total Tiago Up to Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Tigor Up to Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Altroz Up to Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 28,000 Harrier - Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 35,000 Safari - Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 35,000

The XT, XT Rhythm, NRG MT, XZ+ variants of the Tata Tiago get the maximum cash benefits. For all the other variants, the cash discount stands at Rs 15,000, while the CNG saves up to Rs 10,000.

In the case of the Tata Tigor, the manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The same for AMT and CNG variants is Rs 15,000.

The Tata Altroz is offered with discounts of up to Rs 25,000. The DCA (dual-clutch automatic) and diesel variants get the cash benefit of Rs 15,000, while the petrol manual variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

There are no cash discounts for the Harrier and Safari, but you can still avail of exchange and corporate benefits.

The corporate discounts vary for rural areas and corporate companies.

There is no discount monthly offer for the Nexon or the Punch or any of the Tata EVs.

Tata recently hiked the prices of its entire lineup, here’s a detailed look at it.

These discounts may differ depending on your location and the variant you choose. We recommend you contact the Tata dealership nearest to you to get more information.

