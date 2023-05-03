Modified On May 03, 2023 11:56 AM By Tarun for Renault Triber

You can avail of cash, exchange, and corporate discounts with the three cars

The Kiger and Triber are available with benefits of up to Rs 62,000, but only for the models made before April 2023.

Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 57,000 with the Kwid hatchback.

There are no discounts for the base-spec RXE variants of these cars.

If you’re looking for a Renault car this month, you could be looking at savings of up to Rs 62,000 depending on the model and variant of choice. The Kiger, Triber, and Kwid are available with heavy cash discounts this month, along with exchange, corporate, and scrappage exchange benefits. Take a look at the model-wise offers, valid till May 31:

Renault Kiger

Offers BS6.1/ MY2022 Model BS6 Phase 2 Model Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange offer Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 57,000

The cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 is only available with the AMT variants.

The MT and Turbo variants can be had with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

The exchange offer is less for the BS6 Phase 2 model, which gets the added safety of electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, hill-start assist and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard.

No discounts are available for the base-spec RXE variant, except for loyalty benefits.

For farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram Panchayat members, there’s a rural benefit of Rs 5,000. This can’t be clubbed with the corporate benefits.

All the Renault cars can be had with a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 if you scrap your old car in exchange for a new Renault.

The Renault Kiger retails from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Also Read: Renault Slashes The Kiger’s Price, Although For Just 1 Variant

Renault Triber

Offers BS6.1/ MY2022 Model BS6 Phase 2 Model Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange offer Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 42,000

You can save up to Rs 62,000 if you go for the BS6 Triber, but only the ones manufactured in 2022. For the 2023 BS6 model, the cash discount stands at Rs 15,000.

The cash discount is even lower for the latest BS6 Phase 2 model, which helps you save Rs 10,000. In total, you will be eligible for benefits of up to Rs 42,000 for a fresh unit.

The base-spec RXE variant does not get any offers, save for loyalty discounts.

The three-row sub-4m MPV ranges from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Offers BS6.1/ MY2022 Model BS6 Phase 2 Model Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Exchange offer Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Up to Rs 57,000 Up to Rs 27,000

The older stock of the Renault Kwid, pre-April 2023, can help you with savings of up to Rs 57,000.

The AMT variants get a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while the MT variants get Rs 20,000 off.

Buyers going for the BS6 Phase 2 model get more safety features like ESP, hill start assist (only on select variants), traction control, and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. However, they are eligible for discounts of only up to Rs 27,000 with the exchange offer only on select variants.

The entry-level hatchback is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom)

Read More on : Renault Triber AMT