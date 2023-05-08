Modified On May 08, 2023 02:39 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Apart from cash discounts, customers can also avail benefits of exchange and corporate discounts

Highest discount of Rs 50,000 is on the Kona Electric.

Grand i10 Nios can be had with discounts of up to Rs 38,000.

Lowest discount of up to Rs 15,000 is on the i20 N Line.

All these offers are valid till the end of May.

With the start of every month, carmakers come out with multiple discounts and benefits on their lineup, and this month is no different. After Tata, Maruti and Renault, Hyundai has released its list of offers on some of its models.

Check out the model-wise offers here:

Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

The above stated maximum savings are for the Sportz manual variant.

The CNG and other manual variants of the hatchback get a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 and there is no cash discount on the AMT variants.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Prices for the Grand i10 Nios range from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

The most offers are on the CNG variants of the sedan. All other variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Exchange and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Hyundai has priced the Aura subcompact sedan between Rs 6.33 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh.

i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

These offers are only available on the Magna and Sportz trims.

The i20 only gets cash and exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 each.

The i20 has a price range between Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh.

i20 N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

The N Line version of the i20 hatchback only gets a cash discount and this discount is available only on the iMT variants.

The i20 N Line has a price range between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 12.31 lakh.

Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Kona Electric gets the highest discount of all Hyundai models in this list.

While it does not get any exchange or corporate benefits, its cash discount is up to Rs 50,000.

Prices for the premium electric SUV range from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh.

* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more details, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

