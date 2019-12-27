Renault’s Maruti Vitara Brezza Rival Coming In The Second Half Of 2020

Published On Dec 27, 2019 02:16 PM By Dhruv for Renault HBC

The SUV will only be offered with a petrol engine as Renault has decided to distance itself from diesel engines in the BS6 era

It will sit in between the Triber and Duster in Renault’s India lineup.

Will be shown in some form at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Automatic should be on offer.

Could be specced with connected car tech like the Hyundai Venue.

Expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Having revealed its plan for 2020 in terms of what will make the cut for BS6 and what won’t, Renault has also revealed that their sub-4 metre SUV, codenamed HBC, will be launched in the second half of 2020.

The new SUV will sit in between the Triber and Duster in Renault’s India lineup and will be built on the same platform as the Triber. The French carmaker will preview it in some form at the 2020 Auto Expo.

According to our estimate, the engine will be a turbocharged version of the Triber’s 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine. Diesel will be absent as Renault is one of the many carmakers that have decided to abandon diesel engines in the wake of BS6 emission norms. Also, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine Renault offering an automatic transmission with the HBC, considering the Kwid and Duster have it and the Triber will get one in the future.

Pictured: Renault Triber

Renault could even choose to offer its connected tech that goes by the name of Renault Easy Connect as its rivals like the Hyundai Venue get it and so will the upcoming Kia QYI. Apart from that, expect the regular smartphone connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with an 8-inch display like the Triber. In fact, it is expected to carry a lot of interior bits from the Triber.

When Renault does get around to launching the HBC, we expect them to price it in the Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh range, where it will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.

