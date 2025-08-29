Renault Kiger Facelift Techno Variant Explained In 7 Images

The second-from-top Techno variant gets most of the safety tech from the lower-spec variants but has some nice touches to make it seem and look more premium

We have just received the facelifted Renault Kiger on our shores. The sub-4m SUV – which was launched back in 2021 – has now gotten its first major refresh. As part of the update, the SUV has now been introduced in a revised variant lineup: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. In this story, let’s check out the second-to-top Techno variant in detailed images, starting with its exterior:

Front

The Techno variant of the facelifted Renault Kiger comes with tri-pod LED headlights, while LED DRLs are already on offer from the entry-level Authentic trim. It does have a silver finished skid plate and Renault’s fresh logo in the centre of the grille. The new Kiger misses out on LED fog lamps, which are exclusive to the fully loaded Emotion variant.

Side

From the sides, you can notice the provision of blacked-out roof bars (that have a load-carrying capacity of 50 kgs), gloss-black finish for the ORVMs (with turn indicators) and door handles, and chunky body side moulding. Renault has fitted it with 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers that resemble alloy wheels.

Rear

It carries on with the C-shaped LED tail lights from the base variant as well as the updated ‘Renault’ logo, dual-part spoiler, and the ‘Kiger’ badge that sits just below it. That said, it has a silver-finished skid plate as seen on the front profile and a sharkfin antenna. It’s also the entry-level variant if you want your Renault SUV to have a rear wiper along with a washer. However, Renault has reserved rear defogger for the top-spec Emotion variant.

Colours

The Techno variant of the updated Kiger SUV is available in a choice of both single-tone and dual-tone. Renault offers it in a total of 10 colourways, including Oasis Yellow (new) and Shadow Grey (new). Four of these 10 colours are dual-tone options for the Techno trim.

Interior

It’s from the Techno trim onwards that the new Kiger starts to look and feel more premium, thanks to brushed silver finish for the door handles, chrome finish for the rotary AC dials, and silver accents on the door pads.

Although the interior of the Kiger’s Techno variant features dual-tone white and grey theme, it still gets dual-tone fabric seats. Features like 60:40 split-folding rear seats, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, and adjustable headrests for all passengers are available from the base-spec Authentic variant. It also retains the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear AC vents, both of which have been provided from the one-above-base Evolution trim.

The Techno trim also adds a twin glovebox. It comes with the same 3-spoke steering wheel across the range featuring Renault’s updated logo, and also gets audio and calling controls from this trim onwards. You can notice the same semi-digital instrument cluster that’s on offer from the base-spec Authentic variant.

Features And Safety

Equipment on board the Kiger Techno comprises wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, power-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

For occupant safety, the Techno variant only adds a rear wiper with washer. All other safety tech that’s available in the lower-spec trims, including six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reverse parking camera has been retained.

Powertrain Options

Renault offers the Kiger facelift’s Techno trim with both the engine options that are provided with the refreshed SUV, making it the entry-level variant with the choice of the turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a look at their technical specifications:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

While the Techno variant gets both the transmission setups with the naturally aspirated engine, it only comes with the CVT gearbox with the turbo-petrol unit. Buyers interested in opting for a CNG kit can have it retrofitted from a Renault dealership for an additional Rs 79,500. The CNG kit can only be opted with the naturally aspirated engine.

Price And Rivals

The Renault Kiger Techno trim is priced from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Renault’s sub-4m SUV faces competition from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Skoda Kylaq, while also rivalling similarly priced variants of micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.