Modified On Apr 24, 2023 12:05 PM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

Renault is organising a nationwide summer service campaign starting today, till April 30th. Through this camp, customers will be able to grab discounts on regular maintenance, including free top wash for their vehicle.

Renault's qualified professionals will extensively check the vehicle to evaluate its vital components. During the service camp, the company is providing a 25 percent discount on engine oil replacement and a 10 percent rebate on selective parts and accessories, with car owners also receiving a 15 percent reduction on labour charges. Customers may also renew their vehicle's warranty and roadside assistance (RSA) programme at a price reduction of 10 percent.

The summer camp includes certain value-added services, such as discounts on selective tyre brands, and various fun-filled activities will be staged at the camp, through which customers may get assured gifts.

Renault currently retails three models in India – Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The automaker is planning to bring some new models to India starting 2025, which will be a part of its alliance with Nissan. You can read more about Renault’s future plans by clicking on this link.

Here’s the full press release by the carmaker:

RENAULT INDIA TO ORGANISE NATIONWIDE SUMMER CAMP

A week-long initiative ‘Renault Summer Camp’ will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities across India from April 24 to April 30, 2023

Along with comprehensive vehicle inspections, special offers on parts and accessories as well as complimentary gifts, several customer interaction events are planned

New Delhi; April 19, 2023: With an objective to continue its commitment to enhance customer satisfaction, Renault, the number one European automotive brand in India, has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, 'Renault Summer Camp'. The service camp will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities across India from April 24 - April 30, 2023.

The optimal performance of the cars is the main goal of organizing the servicing camp. The vehicles would receive expert attention from trained and skilled service technicians. According to the regulations set forth by Renault India, the Renault Summer camp will provide a thorough automobile check-up, including a free car top wash, for Renault owners. This will allow a close evaluation of all the car's critical components. Such routine inspections guarantee all required measures for improved vehicle performance and give customers a satisfying ownership experience.

As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can also avail up to 25% discount on Engine oil replacement, 10% attractive discount offers on select parts & accessories, 15% on labor charges. Renault India will also provide 10% discount on Extended Warranty and Road-Side Assistance Program.

Currently, Renault India has a widespread presence of close to 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints across the country with benchmark sales and service quality.

In addition to the comprehensive car check-up facilities along with a host of other value-added benefits like special offer on tyres (select brands), several fun-filled activities will be organized for customers with assured gifts, making it an exciting and cherishing experience for the customers. All these novel after-sales, initiatives of Renault are testimonies of providing utmost customer satisfaction.

Renault has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales and customer centric initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. These include – Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and regular customer service camps. In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives have been instrumental for Renault’s successful journey in India.

