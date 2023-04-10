Modified On Apr 10, 2023 05:42 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster 2025

The images show that the new Duster will retain core design commonalities with the second-gen SUV on sale in Europe

Third-gen Duster SUV in the works for global release under Renault and Dacia brands.

Renault skipped the entire second-gen for India; third-gen SUV expected in 2025.

Spy shots showed a boxy appearance for the SUV and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

Rendered images show LED lighting and the same alloy wheel design as the second-gen Duster.

Could be offered in multiple powertrain options, including a strong-hybrid setup.

India-spec third-gen Duster could have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault sells the Duster SUV through its global sub-brand, Dacia, in select international markets. The Renault Group is baking the third-generation avatar of the SUV, which is likely to be India-bound by 2025. It was already spied a couple of times internationally and now a set of its rendered images have surfaced online based on its latest spy shots.

Does It Look Good?

The “Duster” nameplate has always had a boxy appearance and the third-gen is no different. Its rendered images show the SUV retaining its typical traits such as the chunky cladding, roof rails, muscular wheel arches, and a sleek grille with a chunky air dam in the front bumper. We can also see slimmer LED headlights with DRLs and small side air intakes in the front bumper.

Image Source

In profile, the rendered images show the SUV with the identical three-glass-panels layout as the current model. They also suggest the alloy wheel design to be the same as the existing model while the door handle for the second row seems to be integrated into the C-pillar. At the back, you can notice the “Dacia'' branding and a Y-shaped LED taillight setup, with a big rear bumper integrated into the rear skid plate. Some of its design takes inspiration from the Bigster Concept as well.

Platform And Powertrain Details

India-spec Renault Duster (now discontinued)

Renault will base the third-gen Duster on the new CMF-B platform – same as the second-gen Europe-spec Captur – that is suitable for both internal combustion engines (ICE) and EV powertrains. While a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain is almost certain for the global-spec model, it’s high on probability for India as well. We are also expecting an all-electric iteration of the SUV to be on the cards, but a diesel version is unlikely.

What Would Be Its Price In India?

The third-generation Duster is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its India arrival. Renault’s compact SUV will fight it out with the likes of the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara. There will also be a Nissan version of the same with distinctive design on the shared underpinnings.

Image Source