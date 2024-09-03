Modified On Sep 03, 2024 03:34 PM By Dipan for Renault Kiger

The 14 Corps, or Fire and Fury Corps, is a vital unit of the Indian Army guarding the Kargil-Leh region and Siachen Glacier along the China-Pakistan border

Renault India has gifted some cars from its entire lineup, comprising the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber, to the 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, of the Indian Army. Based in Udhampur and part of the Northern Command, this corps is responsible for defending the sensitive Kargil-Leh region and the Siachen Glacier, which are crucial frontline areas along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Renault India, said, “We are deeply honoured to extend our support to the 14 Corps with these vehicles.” He further added that this contribution is a way to express gratitude for the army's crucial service and to enhance their mobility and efficiency.”

Renault Cars In India

Renault India currently has three products in its portfolio: the Kwid hatchback, the Kiger subcompact SUV and the Triber subcompact crossover MPV.

The Renault Kwid is available in four variants: RXE, RXL (O), RXT, and Climber. It is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine producing 68 PS and 91 Nm, with a choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission. Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, and manual AC. For safety, it comes equipped with dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and hill start assist.

The Renault Kiger is a subcompact SUV that comes in five variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O), and RXZ. It is available with two petrol engines: a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine (72 PS/96 Nm, mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT ) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/up to 160 Nm, mated either with a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox). Key features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control (in turbo variants only). Safety features comprise up to four airbags, a hill start assist, rear parking sensors and camera, and TPMS.

The Renault Triber is a subcompact crossover MPV that comes in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. It can seat between 6 and 7 passengers. It has a 1-litre petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm, available with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission. Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and wireless phone charger. It also gets electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and push-button start/stop. It has up to four airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and a TPMS on the safety front.

Price and Rivals

The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes with the Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, with the Climber variant targeting lower-spec models of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

The Renault Kiger is a sub-compact SUV that is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kiger competes with the likes of other sub-compact SUVs like the Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.

The Renault Triber is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While it doesn’t have direct rivals, it is a budget-friendly 7-seater alternative to vehicles like the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens, and can be considered a rival to midsize hatchbacks.

