Renault Announces Price Hike On All Models With Effect From January 2021

Published On Dec 21, 2020 12:14 PM By Rohit for Renault KWID

Renault has stated rising input and other affiliated costs as the reasons for the price increase

Renault India has announced a price hike across all its models from January 2021. It has revealed that the increment would be up to Rs 28,000 depending on the variant and model chosen.

The carmaker has cited rising input and other affiliated costs as the reason for the price hike. Its current Indian portfolio consists of three models: Kwid, Triber and Duster. Here’s a look at their price range as in December 2020:

Model

Price Range (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Kwid

Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 5.12 lakh

Triber

Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 7.34 lakh

Duster

Rs 9.39 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh

While the prices are set to increase from the new year, Renault is offering various models at discounted prices up to Rs 70,000 in December 2020. To know how much you can save on a particular model, head here.

2021 will mark Renault’s entry into the sub-4m SUV segment as it is gearing up to launch the production version of the Kiger SUV. Its pre-production form was revealed in November 2020, revealing its key design details.

Rohit

