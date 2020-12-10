  • Login / Register
Benefits Of Up To Rs 70,000 On Renault Kwid, Triber And Duster For December 2020

Published On Dec 10, 2020 07:02 PM By CarDekho for Renault Duster

The benefits vary between variants but the automatic options get the best offers this month

The year-end offers are here with all manufacturers offering various discounts this December. Now, Renault has rolled out offers, including cash discount and exchange bonus, for all of its three models.

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Maximum benefits offered on Renault Duster, followed by the Triber and Kwid. These offers are valid until December 31. Check out the model-wise savings below. 

Renault Duster

Offers

Amount

Duster 1.5

Duster 1.3 Turbo

Cash Discount (RXS CVT & MT)

--

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus (RXZ & RXS only)

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount/ Rural offers

up to Rs 30,000/ up to Rs 15, 000

up to Rs 30,000/ up to Rs 15, 000

Total Max Savings

up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 70,000

  • Renault is offering the turbo-petrol Duster with the highest savings.

  • Exchange bonus only available with the RXZ and RXS variants for both 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol versions.

  • The base-spec RXE variant also gets the choice of both engines but the only savings are the loyalty benefits of up to Rs 20,000. 

  • Cash discount is applicable only on the turbo-petrol RXS MT and CVT variant, which is the mid-spec trim. 

  • Existing Duster owners can also avail the Easy Care Package, which includes the AMC contract. This package will be applicable for 3 years or 50,000 kilometres whichever comes first. 

  • Prices now start at Rs 8.59 lakh and go up to Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom India).

  • Corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 for select corporate and PSU employees.

  • Renault is also offering a rural discount of Rs 15,000. 

  • Corporate and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together or with any of the aforementioned discounts on offer this December. 

Renault Triber

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000/Rs 20,000 (AMT)

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount or Rural Offer

Up to Rs 9,000/Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

  • Renault is offering the base-spec RXE variant with loyalty benefits only.

  • Other variants of the Triber are being offered with cash discounts, exchange bonuses or corporate/rural discounts. 

  • The RXL, RXT and RXZ trims with manual transmissions get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. But the AMT versions of the same get cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000.

  • Flat exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 applicable on all trims, except the base-spec Triber RXE trim. 

  • Corporate discounts of up to Rs 9,000 for all corporates and PSUs recognised by Renault Finance.

  • The Triber MPV crossover also offers a rural discount of Rs 5,000.

  • Corporate and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together or with any of the aforementioned discounts on offer this December.

  • Customers can also avail a 0 percent interest rate on a loan amount of Rs 2.31 lakh for a tenure of 12 months. 

  • Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom India). 

Renault Kwid

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000/ Rs 20,000 (RXL AMT)

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount/Rural Offer

Up to Rs 9,000 or Rs 5,000

Total Max Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Renault is offering the base-spec STD and next RXE 0.8 trims only with loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

  • Cash discount of Rs 15,000 on all other variants, except the Kwid RXL AMT which gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

  • You can avail a flat exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 on all the variants, save for STD and RXE 0.8 trims. 

  • Corporate discounts of up to Rs 9,000 offered to all corporates and PSUs recognised by Renault Finance.

  • The Kwid also gets a rural offer of Rs 5,000.

  • Corporate and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together or with any of the aforementioned discounts on offer this December.

  • Buyers can avail a 0 percent interest rate on a loan amount of Rs 1.3 lakh on a tenure of 12 months. In case of extension of the tenure or loan amount, the rate of interest will vary. 

  • Renault Kwid priced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom India). 

Note: These offers may vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

