Benefits Of Up To Rs 70,000 On Renault Kwid, Triber And Duster For December 2020

Published On Dec 10, 2020 07:02 PM By CarDekho for Renault Duster

The benefits vary between variants but the automatic options get the best offers this month

The year-end offers are here with all manufacturers offering various discounts this December. Now, Renault has rolled out offers, including cash discount and exchange bonus, for all of its three models.

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Maximum benefits offered on Renault Duster, followed by the Triber and Kwid. These offers are valid until December 31. Check out the model-wise savings below.

Renault Duster

Offers Amount Duster 1.5 Duster 1.3 Turbo Cash Discount (RXS CVT & MT) -- Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus (RXZ & RXS only) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount/ Rural offers up to Rs 30,000/ up to Rs 15, 000 up to Rs 30,000/ up to Rs 15, 000 Total Max Savings up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 70,000

Renault is offering the turbo-petrol Duster with the highest savings.

Exchange bonus only available with the RXZ and RXS variants for both 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol versions.

The base-spec RXE variant also gets the choice of both engines but the only savings are the loyalty benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

Cash discount is applicable only on the turbo-petrol RXS MT and CVT variant, which is the mid-spec trim.

Existing Duster owners can also avail the Easy Care Package, which includes the AMC contract. This package will be applicable for 3 years or 50,000 kilometres whichever comes first.

Prices now start at Rs 8.59 lakh and go up to Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 for select corporate and PSU employees.

Renault is also offering a rural discount of Rs 15,000.

Corporate and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together or with any of the aforementioned discounts on offer this December.

Renault Triber

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000/Rs 20,000 (AMT) Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 9,000/Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Renault is offering the base-spec RXE variant with loyalty benefits only.

Other variants of the Triber are being offered with cash discounts, exchange bonuses or corporate/rural discounts.

The RXL, RXT and RXZ trims with manual transmissions get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. But the AMT versions of the same get cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000.

Flat exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 applicable on all trims, except the base-spec Triber RXE trim.

Corporate discounts of up to Rs 9,000 for all corporates and PSUs recognised by Renault Finance.

The Triber MPV crossover also offers a rural discount of Rs 5,000.

Corporate and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together or with any of the aforementioned discounts on offer this December.

Customers can also avail a 0 percent interest rate on a loan amount of Rs 2.31 lakh for a tenure of 12 months.

Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000/ Rs 20,000 (RXL AMT) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount/Rural Offer Up to Rs 9,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Max Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Renault is offering the base-spec STD and next RXE 0.8 trims only with loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

Cash discount of Rs 15,000 on all other variants, except the Kwid RXL AMT which gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

You can avail a flat exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 on all the variants, save for STD and RXE 0.8 trims.

Corporate discounts of up to Rs 9,000 offered to all corporates and PSUs recognised by Renault Finance.

The Kwid also gets a rural offer of Rs 5,000.

Corporate and rural discounts cannot be clubbed together or with any of the aforementioned discounts on offer this December.

Buyers can avail a 0 percent interest rate on a loan amount of Rs 1.3 lakh on a tenure of 12 months. In case of extension of the tenure or loan amount, the rate of interest will vary.

Renault Kwid priced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Note: These offers may vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Renault Duster on road price