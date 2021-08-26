Maruti Will Soon Offer A CNG Version Of The Vitara Brezza

Published On Aug 26, 2021 04:04 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The CNG version of the Vitara Brezza might use the same powertrain as the Ertiga

Maruti has been offering factory-fitted CNG variants for its mass market models for years and has focussed on its petrol-CNG tech more since discontinuing diesel engines in the BS6 era. These powertrains offer a similar advantage over the petrol ones while decreasing the per kilometre running costs. Currently, six of the cars sold through the Maruti’s’s Arena dealerships (Alto 800, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga) are offered with a CNG option.

Remaining cars like the Swift and Dzire have also been spotted undergoing CNG testing. Recent reports suggest that even the Vitara Brezza will be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Here’s what you should know:

1) It Will Use The Same Powertrain As The Ertiga

The Ertiga MPV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (105PS/138NM) coupled to either a 5-speed manual transmission, or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Vitara Brezza makes use of the same powertrain, in the same spec. Therefore it makes sense that its CNG iteration will use the same setup as on the Ertiga.

2) Increased Efficiency But Lower Performance

The biggest tradeoff with all CNG variants is the drop in engine performance and the same can be expected for the Brezza. As seen in the case of the Ertiga, the power figures drop down to 90PS/122Nm when it is run on CNG. Furthermore, the CNG Ertiga can only be had with a manual transmission. We expect the same from the Vitara Brezza as well.

3) Won’t Be Available On Higher Variants

Even though most Maruti models are offered with the CNG kit, the option has been limited to select variants and is never available for the top-end variants.

On the Ertiga, Maruti only offers it in the VXi trim, and it could be a similar case for the Vitara Brezza as well. One of the reasons that CNG kits aren’t offered on higher variants is to keep costs in check, as they command a premium and would push the top-end price of these mass market vehicles even higher.

4) CNG Variant Will Command A Premium Of Around Rs 1 Lakh

Again, using the Ertiga as a reference point, we expect a premium of Rs 1 lakh for the CNG variants of the Vitara Brezza. That would make a mid-spec CNG variant pricier than the next available petrol-manual option. While you do have to stretch your budget for a CNG powertrain, you are likely to recover that from the money saved on fuel and running expenses.

5) Launch Timeline

There has been no clear indication about when Maruti may introduce the CNG option for the Vitara Brezza. It is most likely to arrive sometime in 2022 with some reports suggesting it may be launched much later, as part of another mild update for the sub-4m SUV offering. The Brezza would be the first in its segment to offer a CNG option which could also make it the most efficient.

