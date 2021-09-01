HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti To Increase Prices Of All Models In September 2021
Maruti To Increase Prices Of All Models In September 2021

Published On Sep 01, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit

The carmaker has already increased prices of multiple models in January, April, and July this year

  • It will be the fourth price hike for Maruti cars in 2021.

  • Maruti has cited rising input costs as the reason for the hike.

  • Exact details of the hike are likely to be announced in the coming days.

Maruti Suzuki has said it would raise the prices of all its models in September because of rising input costs. All details, including the exact margin of the hike, are expected in the coming days. 

The carmaker has already hiked the prices of nearly all models thrice this year -- in January, April, and July. While the first two included both Arena and NEXA models, the July price hike was applicable only to the Swift and CNG-powered Arena cars.

The quantum of the three increments was up to Rs 34,000 (in January 2021), an average increase of 1.6 percent (in April), and up to Rs 15,000 (in July). 

As far as upcoming Maruti cars are concerned, the company is preparing to launch the second-gen Celerio and will likely introduce CNG versions of the Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza. A few spy shots of a heavily updated Baleno also surfaced online recently, suggesting a possible launch in early 2022.

Rohit
