Subcompact SUVs Waiting Period In December 2024: Mahindra XUV 3XO Can Take Up To 4 Months To Arrive

Nissan Magnite has one of the least waiting period, while the Renualt Kiger is readily available for delivery in 10 cities

2024 is coming to a close, and with year-end deals already underway, it is highly likely that customers will face extended waiting times, especially for sub-4m SUVs. Models like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza are already experiencing longer waiting periods than usual. To help you make an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting times for subcompact SUVs in December 2024 across the top 20 cities in India.

Waiting Period Table

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV 3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting 1.5 month 3-4 months No waiting No waiting Bengaluru 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1 week 2-4 months 1 month No waiting Mumbai 1-1.5 months 2-2.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months No waiting 3-4 months 0.5-1 month No waiting Hyderabad 1.5 months 1.5 months 1 month 1 month No waiting 2 months No waiting No waiting Pune 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 2.5-3 months 1-2 weeks 1 week Chennai 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting Jaipur 0.5 month 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 1 month 0.5 month Ahmedabad 1 month 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month No waiting 0.5 month Gurugram 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 2 months No waiting 2.5-3 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Lucknow 1-2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 0.5 month 3 months 1 month 0.5 month Kolkata 1 month 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months No waiting 3 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Thane 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month No waiting Surat 1.5 months No waiting 2 months 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 1 month 2 weeks 0.5-1 month Ghaziabad 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months 1 month 2 months 0.5-1 month No waiting Chandigarh 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 month Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 weeks 0.5 month Patna 1 month 2 months 2 months 1 month 0.5 month 3 months No waiting No waiting Faridabad 1-2 months 2-2.5 months 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 1-2 weeks No waiting Indore 1 month 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 2.5-3 months 2 weeks 0.5 month Noida 1-2 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5 month No waiting

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon is witnessing an average wait time of around 1.5 months. However, its maximum wait time stretches to up to 2 months in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Faridabad, and Noida. But, customers residing in Jaipur can get the delivery in less than a month.

Maruti Brezza is one of the top-selling subcompact SUVs in India, and has a maximum waiting time of 3 months in Noida and Jaipur. In New Delhi, the Brezza has a waiting period of just 1 month, and in Surat, it is readily available for delivery.

Both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting period of 1.5 months. The Venue N Line, the sportier version of the SUV, has a higher maximum waiting time of up to 3.5 months in Surat and Coimbatore.

Compared to the Venue, average waiting time on Kia Sonet is less than 1 month. In fact, the Sonet has no waiting period in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane. However, if you live in Chandigarh, you might have to wait for up to 2 months to get the delivery.

Among all subcompact SUVs mentioned in the list, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has the highest waiting period, averaging around 2.5 months. The maximum waiting period of the XUV 3XO extends to up to 4 months in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Also Check Out: Over 80 Percent Of Mahindra SUVs Sold In November 2024 Were Diesel-Powered Offerings

The Nissan Magnite is readily available for delivery in five cities: New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Patna. Customers living in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chandigarh will have to wait for up to a month for the delivery.

The Renault Kiger not only has the least waiting period, but it is readily available in 10 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna.

Note: The waiting period may differ based on the variant and colour option you choose. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred model for more information.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price