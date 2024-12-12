All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Subcompact SUVs Waiting Period In December 2024: Mahindra XUV 3XO Can Take Up To 4 Months To Arrive

Published On Dec 12, 2024 01:23 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

  • 7.5K Views
  • Write a comment

Nissan Magnite has one of the least waiting period, while the Renualt Kiger is readily available for delivery in 10 cities

2024 is coming to a close, and with year-end deals already underway, it is highly likely that customers will face extended waiting times, especially for sub-4m SUVs. Models like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza are already experiencing longer waiting periods than usual. To help you make an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting times for subcompact SUVs in December 2024 across the top 20 cities in India.

Waiting Period Table

City

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue N Line

Kia Sonet

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

1 month

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

1.5 month

3-4 months

No waiting

No waiting

Bengaluru

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

1 week

2-4 months

1 month

No waiting

Mumbai

1-1.5 months

2-2.5 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

No waiting

3-4 months

0.5-1 month

No waiting

Hyderabad

1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

1 month

No waiting

2 months

No waiting

No waiting

Pune

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

No waiting

2.5-3 months

1-2 weeks

1 week

Chennai

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

0.5-1 month

1-1.5 months

No waiting

No waiting

Jaipur

0.5 month

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

2.5-3 months

1 month

0.5 month

Ahmedabad

1 month

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

1 month

No waiting

0.5 month

Gurugram

1 month

1.5-2 months

1-2 months

2 months

No waiting

2.5-3 months

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Lucknow

1-2 months

2 months

1-2 months

1 month

0.5 month

3 months

1 month

0.5 month

Kolkata

1 month

2 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

No waiting

3 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

Thane

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

1 month

No waiting

1 month

0.5-1 month

No waiting

Surat

1.5 months

No waiting

2 months

2.5-3.5 months

1 month

1 month

2 weeks

0.5-1 month

Ghaziabad

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

1.5 months

1 month

2 months

0.5-1 month

No waiting

Chandigarh

1-1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

Coimbatore

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2.5-3.5 months

1 month

1-1.5 months

1-2 weeks

0.5 month

Patna

1 month

2 months

2 months

1 month

0.5 month

3 months

No waiting

No waiting

Faridabad

1-2 months

2-2.5 months

0.5 month

1 month

1 month

2 months

1-2 weeks

No waiting

Indore

1 month

2-2.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

0.5 month

2.5-3 months

2 weeks

0.5 month

Noida

1-2 months

2-3 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

0.5 month

No waiting

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon 2023 Front

  • The Tata Nexon is witnessing an average wait time of around 1.5 months. However, its maximum wait time stretches to up to 2 months in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Faridabad, and Noida. But, customers residing in Jaipur can get the delivery in less than a month.

  • Maruti Brezza is one of the top-selling subcompact SUVs in India, and has a maximum waiting time of 3 months in Noida and Jaipur. In New Delhi, the Brezza has a waiting period of just 1 month, and in Surat, it is readily available for delivery.

Hyundai Venue

  • Both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting period of 1.5 months. The Venue N Line, the sportier version of the SUV, has a higher maximum waiting time of up to 3.5 months in Surat and Coimbatore. 

  • Compared to the Venue, average waiting time on Kia Sonet is less than 1 month. In fact, the Sonet has no waiting period in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane. However, if you live in Chandigarh, you might have to wait for up to 2 months to get the delivery.

  • Among all subcompact SUVs mentioned in the list, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has the highest waiting period, averaging around 2.5 months. The maximum waiting period of the XUV 3XO extends to up to 4 months in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Also Check Out: Over 80 Percent Of Mahindra SUVs Sold In November 2024 Were Diesel-Powered Offerings

Nissan Magnite facelift

  • The Nissan Magnite is readily available for delivery in five cities: New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Patna. Customers living in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chandigarh will have to wait for up to a month for the delivery.

  • The Renault Kiger not only has the least waiting period, but it is readily available in 10 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna. 

Note: The waiting period may differ based on the variant and colour option you choose. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred model for more information.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Brezza

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Subcompact SUVs Waiting Period In December 2024: Mahindra XUV 3XO Can Take Up To 4 Months To Arrive
×
We need your city to customize your experience