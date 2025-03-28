All
    New Kia Seltos Interior Spied For The First Time

    Published On Mar 28, 2025 02:01 PM By Dipan for Kia Seltos

    The spy shots reveal that a lot of cabin details are shared with the carmaker’s most recent launch: the Kia Syros

    New-generation Kia Seltos interior spied

    • The new spy shots of the Seltos show similar seats as the flagship Kia EV9.

    • Seen with a dual-tone silver and grey seat upholstery like the Kia Syros.

    • The interior design is also similar to the Syros with a modern-looking cabin.

    • The dashboard is yet to be spotted but is likely to have a triple-screen setup.

    • Other features could include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone AC.

    • Its safety suite could get 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS.

    • Is expected to command a slight premium over the current-spec Kia Seltos.

    A lot of test mules of the upcoming new-generation Kia Seltos are doing the rounds on international soil that showcase the boxier shape and the inclusion of new design elements. Now, its interior was spotted recently that hinted at some elements shared with the Kia Syros. Let us take a look at everything we could spot in the spy shots of the upcoming Seltos:

    What Do The Spy Shots Reveal?

    New-generation Kia Seltos exterior

    While the exterior design silhouette of the new-generation Kia Seltos was spotted earlier, the new spy shots also confirm vertically-stacked LED headlights in a square housing. A tiny grille with vertical slats and a rugged black strip on the front bumper is also visible. 

    New-generation Kia Seltos exterior
    New-generation Kia Seltos slylised wheels

    While the earlier test mule featured alloy wheels, this spied model had 18-inch rims with sylised wheel covers. At the rear, the upcoming Seltos can be seen with a triangular tail light setup with similar LED elements as the current-spec Seltos. The rear bumper also features a black strip like the front bumper.

    New-generation Kia Seltos rear seats

    These spy shots also give a glimpse of the interior of the new-gen Seltos, which look heavily inspired by the modern and minimalist cabin of the Kia Syros. The seats look similar to the ones on the Kia EV9, but the grey and silver seat upholstery with orange accents is similar to the Kia Syros. The rear seats and the rear doors also seem to seek inspiration from the Syros.

    New-generation Kia Seltos front seats

    While the dashboard layout is yet to be revealed, it is expected that the new-generation Seltos will come with a triple-screen layout like the Syros.

    Expected Features And Safety Tech

    Current-gen Kia Seltos gets dual-zone auto AC

    While the feature suite is yet to be revealed, it is expected to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a similar-sized driver’s display and a 5-inch screen for AC controls, like the Kia Syros. It could also continue to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a dual-zone auto AC and electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function.

    Current-gen Kia Seltos gets 360-degree camera

    The safety net of the new-generation Seltos is expected to be the same as the current-spec model with amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It will also get a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, with features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

    Expected Powertrain Options

    Current-gen Kia Seltos engine

    The upcoming Seltos is expected to come with the same engine options as the current-spec model. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    *CVT = Continuously variable transmission; iMT = Manual gearbox without clutch; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The upcoming Kia Seltos is expected to command a considerable premium over the current-spec model that is priced between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will continue to rival other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

