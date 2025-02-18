New-generation Kia Seltos Spied Testing In Europe

The spy shots suggest that the upcoming Seltos could have a slightly boxier shape and squarer LED headlights and grille while featuring sleek C-shaped LED DRLs

It is no news that the Kia Seltos, the Korean carmaker’s first offering in India, is due for a generation update. Recently, the next-gen version of the compact SUV was spotted testing in snowy conditions in Europe. Though the spied Seltos test mule is heavily camouflaged, the spy shots reveal that the new Seltos will have a slightly boxier design compared to the current model, along with updated headlights and taillights. Let us take a look at everything we could spot on the upcoming Kia Seltos from the spy shots:

What Do The Spy Shots Reveal?

The spy shots show that the upcoming Kia Seltos will have new, square LED headlights, replacing the sleek ones from the current model. The bonnet looks more upright, and the grille has a boxier shape with vertical slats. While we can’t see the bumper clearly because of the camouflage, it looks like the new Seltos will have two strip-type LED fog lamps on either side, similar to the Kia Sonet.

From the side, the new Seltos appears to have a more boxy shape, making it look like a larger SUV. The rear quarter glass is also noticeably bigger.

At the back, the tailgate design is still hidden, but we can see C-shaped LED taillights and slanted LED turn indicators. There’s also a horizontal bulge on the tailgate, which could be a light bar connecting the taillights.

The interior hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s expected to have a more modern dashboard with a triple-screen setup, like the Kia Syros.

Expected Features And Safety Suite

Like the interior design, the feature suite of the next-generation Seltos is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to come with features including dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the instrumentation) and a 5-inch touch-enabled screen for AC controls like the Kia Syros. Furthermore, it can continue to feature amenities including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger and ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats.

On the safety front, it could continue with 6 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). That said, a radar housing on the front grille of the spied Seltos confirms that the compact SUV will continue with an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, with features including adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

Expected Powertrain Options

The next-gen Kia Seltos is expected to feature the same powertrain options as the current-spec model, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission; iMT = Manual gearbox without clutch; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Notably, certain media reports suggest that the upcoming Seltos can also come with a hybrid powertrain with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. However, we will have to wait for some more time for an official confirmation of the information.

Expected Price And Rivals

The upcoming new-generation Kia Seltos is expected to cost a slight premium over the current-spec model which currently retails between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). That said, it will continue to rival other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

