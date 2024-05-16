New Maruti Swift Base-spec Lxi Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On May 16, 2024 07:31 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The base-spec Lxi variant of the Swift gets features like manual AC, all four power windows, while its safety kit includes 6 airbags and electronic stability control (ESC)

The new-generation Maruti Swift is now on sale in India, starting at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At this starting price, you can get the entry-level Lxi variant of the 2024 Swift, which lacks many comforts inside but still gets the bare minimum practicalities. Here’s how the Swift Lxi looks in 10 real-life images.

Front

Up front, the entry-level Lxi variant of the 2024 Swift looks the same as the next variant, Vxi. It gets the same halogen projector headlights but misses out on LED DRLs and fog lamps. The LED DRLs are replaced by L-shaped chrome strips.

Side

From the side, the Swift Lxi is easily recognizable as a base variant due to its blacked-out door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The side indicators are placed on the fenders. This particular variant of the Swift comes with 14-inch wheels, that too without wheel cover.

Rear

At the rear, the Swift Lxi looks pretty similar to some of its higher-spec counterparts, and also gets LED taillights and rear defogger. It doesn’t get a rear wiper and washer.

Talking about the cargo space, you can accommodate up to 265 litres of luggage in the boot of the new-gen Swift.

Interior

The Lxi variant of the Swift features an all-black dashboard with black fabric seat upholstery. However, being a base-spec variant, it misses out on many amenities like an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, auto AC, and day/night IRVM.

However, you still get features like idle engine start/stop, manual AC, all four power windows, keyless entry and central locking system. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, 3-point seat belts for all seats, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The 2024 Swift comes with a new Z series 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine (82 PS / 112 Nm). The Swift Lxi being an entry-level variant only gets the 5-speed manual transmission and doesn’t get the option of a 5-speed AMT.

Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Renault Triber.

