2024 Maruti Swift Vxi Variant Analysis: Is This The True Entry-level Variant?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:46 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

It is the new hatchback’s entry-level variant if you want it with the automatic transmission

In case you’re on a strict budget for the new Maruti Swift, you’re probably deciding if the Vxi variant is worth the jump over the base-spec Lxi variant. The upgrade commands a premium of around Rs 80,000 at least for the manual transmission, while this is the most affordable choice if you need the convenience of an automatic. But does the Swift Vxi justify the premium? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT Vxi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh Vxi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh Difference Rs 27,000 Rs 27,000

Why Consider The Swift Vxi?

The 1-above-base Swift Vxi gets useful additions in the form of exterior design as well as comfort and convenience features. It looks better thanks to body-coloured elements and full wheel covers. The equipment set of the Maruti hatchback is enhanced as well, courtesy of a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a 4-speaker music system. It’s also the entry-level variant if you want the hatchback’s petrol-AMT combo.

Here’s what all you get:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Full wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVMs

Body-coloured door handles

Turn indicators on ORVMs Sun visors for front passengers

Day/night IRVM (MT only)

Rear parcel tray

Fabric upholstery

Adjustable front seat headrests Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Type-A USB ports (front)

Manual AC 7-inch touchscreen unit

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Six airbags

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Burglar alarm Other features Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

Body-coloured bumpers Front and rear bottle holder

12V power socket (front) Tilt steering

Keyless entry

Auto up-down driver-side window 4-speaker music system Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts Upgrade to Vxi (O) if you want N/A N/A Electrically foldable ORVMs

Push-button start/stop Connected car tech N/A

Why Skip The Swift Vxi?

The Swift Vxi gets a lot more basic comfort and convenience features over the base-spec variant, making it a true entry-level variant. It is also your go-to variant if you want the most affordable variant of the hatchback with an automatic transmission. However, you can stretch to the Vxi (O) variant for a few more practical conveniences at a justifiable premium of Rs 27,000.

Variant Verdict Lxi Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox. Vxi The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option. Vxi (O) Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features. Zxi Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift. Zxi+ Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT