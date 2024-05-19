2024 Maruti Swift Vxi Variant Analysis: Is This The True Entry-level Variant?

Modified On May 19, 2024 09:46 AM

It is the new hatchback’s entry-level variant if you want it with the automatic transmission

2024 Maruti Swift Vxi variant explained

In case you’re on a strict budget for the new Maruti Swift, you’re probably deciding if the Vxi variant is worth the jump over the base-spec Lxi variant. The upgrade commands a premium of around Rs 80,000 at least for the manual transmission, while this is the most affordable choice if you need the convenience of an automatic. But does the Swift Vxi justify the premium? Let’s find out.

Variant

1.2-litre petrol-MT

1.2-litre petrol-AMT

Vxi

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 7.80 lakh

Vxi (O)

Rs 7.57 lakh

Rs 8.07 lakh

Difference

Rs 27,000

Rs 27,000

Why Consider The Swift Vxi?

2024 Maruti Swift Vxi side

The 1-above-base Swift Vxi gets useful additions in the form of exterior design as well as comfort and convenience features. It looks better thanks to body-coloured elements and full wheel covers. The equipment set of the Maruti hatchback is enhanced as well, courtesy of a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a 4-speaker music system. It’s also the entry-level variant if you want the hatchback’s petrol-AMT combo.

Here’s what all you get:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Full wheel covers

  • Body-coloured ORVMs

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Sun visors for front passengers

  • Day/night IRVM (MT only)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Adjustable front seat headrests

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Type-A USB ports (front)

  • Manual AC

  • 7-inch touchscreen unit

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Six airbags

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Burglar alarm

Other features

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Front and rear bottle holder

  • 12V power socket (front)

  • Tilt steering

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto up-down driver-side window

  • 4-speaker music system

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Upgrade to Vxi (O) if you want

  • N/A

  • N/A

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Connected car tech

  • N/A

2024 Maruti Swift Vxi cabin

Why Skip The Swift Vxi?

The Swift Vxi gets a lot more basic comfort and convenience features over the base-spec variant, making it a true entry-level variant. It is also your go-to variant if you want the most affordable variant of the hatchback with an automatic transmission. However, you can stretch to the Vxi (O) variant for a few more practical conveniences at a justifiable premium of Rs 27,000.

Variant

Verdict

Lxi

Covers just the basics with a strong focus on safety. Skip to Vxi for more comfort features and the option of an automatic gearbox.

Vxi

The true entry-level variant of the new Swift. Also, the only choice if you want the AMT option.

Vxi (O)

Consider only if you want connected car tech and a couple of extra features over the Vxi. Else, skip to the Zxi for a more stylish car and better features.

Zxi

Our recommended variant as it gets a lot more tech at a justifiable premium. Skip only if you want the full premium experience of the new Swift.

Zxi+

Pick the fully loaded Zxi+ variant if you want the full premium experience of the new-gen Swift and a dual-tone paint option.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

