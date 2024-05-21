Published On May 21, 2024 05:36 PM By Ansh for MG Astor

While most of its changes are cosmetic, one unique feature is the provision of a green theme for its infotainment system

The MG Astor recently got a 100-Year Limited edition, along with Hector, Comet EV, and ZS EV a while back and its units have started reaching dealerships across the country. If you are planning to buy the special edition Astor, and want to check it out, you can have a look at this detailed gallery.

Exterior

The special edition comes with an “Evergreen” shade, which is inspired from the British Racing Green colour. It gets a black roof along while other blacked-out elements like the grille and bumper have been finished in dark chrome instead of regular chrome.

On the side, not a lot has changed, but you do get all-black alloy wheels, ORVM housings, and roof rails.

However, at the back, there are no significant design changes, except for a '100-Year' badging on the tailgate.

Interior

The cabin gets a similar black and grey treatment, where the dashboard is finished in all-black.

The front and rear seats come with black and green upholstery, and the front seats also get a 100-Year badging in the head rests.

But, the bigger change is in the infotainment, which gets a green coloured user interface and buttons, to match the theme of the car.

Powertrain

The MG Astor comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol unit (110 PS and 144 Nm) which comes with a 5-speed manual and a CVT option, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS and 220 Nm) which is paired with a 6-speed automatic only. However, the 100-Year edition is available only with the former.

Features

Since it is based on the Sharp Pro variant of the SUV, the special edition gets features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, and a wireless phone charger.

Also See: Tata Curvv Production-spec Interior Seen On Camera For First Time

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Price

This special edition is based on the mid-spec Sharp Pro variant of the Astor, and is available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine for both manual and automatic variants. The prices of this special edition range between Rs 14.81 lakh and Rs 16.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Astor competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Read More on : Astor on road price