The Vxi (O) variant of the new-gen Swift gets features such as a push-button engine start/stop, 7-inch touchscreen, and electrically foldable ORVMs

The 2024 Maruti Swift has recently gone on sale in India, featuring a new design, additional equipment, and a fresh powertrain. It also got a new mid-spec variant in the lineup - the Vxi (O) to sit between the Vxi and Zxi variants of the hatchback. This new Swift Vxi (O) variant includes essential features such as an infotainment system and push-button start/stop, priced from Rs 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how the Vxi (O) variant of the Swift looks in 8 real-life images.

Front

The Vxi (O) variant’s fascia looks identical to that of the regular Vxi variant. It gets halogen projector headlights but misses out on LED DRLs (replaced by an L-shaped chrome strip), and front fog lamps. In contrast, the higher-spec Zxi trims get LED headlights with LED DRLs, while the LED fog lamps are limited to the top-spec Zxi Plus trim.

Side

From the side, the Swift Vxi (O) looks the same as the standard Vxi trim. However it gets electrically foldable ORVMs and a lock/unlock button on the front door handles. Just like the Vxi, the Vxi (O) variant also gets 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. The higher-spec Zxi trims come with bigger 15-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

Though the Swift Vxi (O) looks the same as the higher-spec trims from the rear, it misses out on a rear wiper and washer. That said, elements like the LED tail lights and rear bumper remain the same.

Interior

Inside, the 2024 Swift’s Vxi (O) variant comes with an all-black dashboard with black fabric seat upholstery.

In terms of equipment, the Vxi (O) variant of the new-gen Swift comes with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, a 4-speaker sound system, and manual AC. Over the regular Vxi trim, this particular variant also gets a push-button start/stop feature.

Powertrain Option

Maruti is offering the Swift Vxi (O) in both manual and automatic transmission options. The powertrain specifications have been detailed below.

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cyl petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Price & Rivals

The Vxi (O) variants of the 2024 Maruti Swift are priced between Rs 7.57 lakh and Rs 8.07 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The midsize hatchback is a direct rival to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and can also be considered an alternative to the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Wagon R, Renault Triber, and to some micro-SUVs like Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend)

