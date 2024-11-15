New Maruti Dzire vs Maruti Swift: Design Compared In 19 Images

While the powertrain and features are more or less similar, the two Maruti offerings drop their exterior design similarities for the first time

The previous-generation Maruti Dzire marked a significant shift from its earlier branding, dropping the ‘Swift Dzire’ nameplate that was used until the second generation. Maruti has taken this distinction further with the current generation Dzire, by giving it a fresh exterior and a few updates to interior design to set it apart further from the Maruti Swift. Here’s a look at the design differences between these two Maruti models, highlighted with real-life images.

Front

The front design of the new Maruti Dzire differs significantly from the Maruti Swift. The Dzire features LED headlights positioned above its LED DRLs, with a gloss black strip connecting the headlights, and a chrome accent along the lower edge that aligns with the DRLs. The Suzuki logo is mounted on this strip.

In contrast, the Swift has projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs and a curved bonnet design with no element connecting the headlights. The Suzuki logo is mounted on the Swift’s bumper instead.

The Dzire’s grille is hexagonal with rounded edges with multiple black slats, incorporating the front registration plate. The bumper houses LED fog lamps on each side within the C-shaped black surrounds.

The Swift, however, has a smaller grille with hexagonal elements. Its LED fog lamps are also positioned on each side but feature a differently shaped black housing. Additionally, the Swift comes with a black skid plate, which is absent on the Dzire.

Side

In profile, the first major difference is the length of both Maruti cars. The new Dzire is bigger than the Swift because of the elongated boot typical of a sedan.

The design, however, is quite similar, as both get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, though with different designs and turn indicators mounted in the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

However, there are notable differences upon closer inspection. The Swift's ORVMs are painted black, while the Dzire’s ORVMs are body-coloured, but have cameras for the 360-degree camera setup. The roof, A-, B-, and C-pillars of the Swift are all blacked out, whereas, in the Dzire, only the B-pillar is blacked, with the rest of the elements being body-coloured.

Rear

The rear design of both the Dzire and Swift is significantly different, much like their front designs. The Dzire, being a sedan, features an elongated boot and wraparound tail lights with a Y-shaped LED element. The tail lights are connected by a gloss-black strip with a chrome insert running across the edge of the boot lid.

In contrast, the Swift features a similar housing for the tail lights as seen on the older generation, and it now has C-shaped LED tail light elements, with no connecting strip. The Swift’s features set also includes a rear wiper and washer.

The rear bumper designs are also distinct. The Swift’s bumper includes many cuts and creases, while the Dzire’s bumper has C-shaped cuts and creases at the bottom corners. Additionally, the rear license plate on the Dzire is mounted on the boot lid, whereas on the Swift, it is mounted on the bumper.

Interior And Features

One area where the Maruti Swift and Dzire are similar is in their interior design and dashboard layout. Both models feature a 3-spoke steering wheel, a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen, and the same instrument cluster with analogue dials and a coloured multi-information display (MID).

However, the cabin themes differ. The Dzire has a dual-tone black and beige theme while the Swift has an all-black cabin. The Dzire's dashboard features a silver insert across its length, beneath which is a faux wooden trim, similar to the outgoing Dzire. While the Swift also has the silver insert, it does not include the wooden trim found in the Dzire.

The seats are another point of differentiation. The Dzire comes with fabric upholstery, whereas the Swift’s seats feature black fabric upholstery, which complements its cabin theme.

The Dzire features a beige-patterned insert on the door pads, while the Swift has a black-patterned insert, both having a silver accent over it. Both cars also include black fabric materials on the doors.

In terms of features, the Dzire offers a single-pane sunroof, a feature not available on the Swift. Both models come equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control.

The safety features are largely similar, with six airbags (standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. However, the Dzire includes additional features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera setup.

Powertrain Options

The new generation of the Maruti Dzire retains the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine found in the Maruti Swift. As a result, the performance figures are identical for both models, which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Price And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with other sub-4m sedans such as the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, and will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze.

In comparison, the Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It directly rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while serving as a hatchback alternative to the Renault Triber.

Will you pick the 2024 Maruti Dzire or the Maruti Swift? Tell us in the comments below.

