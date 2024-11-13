2024 Maruti Dzire Driven: 5 Things You Need To Know

It is spacious, comfortable and finally has its own identity, but some things were better the way they were before

The new-generation Maruti Dzire has been launched with prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and its bookings have been open for a while. We recently drove the subcompact sedan, and in the process we found out some important details about its performance, ride quality, space, and quality. If you are planning to buy the new Dzire, and haven’t got a chance to drive it yet, then do read this article to find out what us at Cardekho think about the new-gen Dzire.

Finally! Its Own Identity

The Dzire finally has its own personality, and it is a good one. Till the last generation, the Dzire was just a longer version of the Swift, and while it is still true, now it doesn’t look that way. Its fascia is now completely different, which not only separates it from the hatchback, but also makes it look more premium for its price.

This premiumness comes from the new wider grille, and the chrome strip in the middle, but the main contributor is the new sleek lighting setup. Now, when you see a Dzire in your rearview mirror, you feel that a more upmarket car is heading your way, which wasn’t the case earlier.

Excellent Fit Finish

While the quality of the materials used in the Dzire’s cabin could have been better, the fit and finish has no room for complaints. Everything feels sturdy and in place. There are no loose fittings or panel gaps, and you also don’t get any rattling. When buying a Maruti car, you have certain expectations in terms of fit and finish, and the new Dzire has managed to exceed them.

Good Amount Of Space

Dzire’s rear seat has always been a strong point, and it still is. There is ample amount of legroom and kneeroom for 6 footers, and the recline angle is a perfect balance between upright and relaxed, which will make your long journeys very comfortable. One complaint is that the headroom is now a little less, which will be an issue for people over 6 feet.

Since we are talking about space, we also need to mention its boot, which can now easily accommodate large suitcases, two overnight bags, and still have room left for laptop or duffle bags.

Ride Quality: The Good & Bad

The Drize, throughout its generations, has always had a comfortable ride quality, and that can be seen in the new generation as well. It always keeps a comfort factor regardless of the quality of the road. The suspensions have become a little stiff, but you still don’t feel shocks inside the cabin.

The only downside of this stiffer suspension setup is that you now feel more of the road. All the cracks and uneven road surfaces are felt inside the cabin, but fortunately it does not have an effect on the ride comfort. The Dzire also has a fun-to-drive handling, which you will find rewarding when you take a fast corner.

Missing The Old Engine

The Dzire now comes with Swift’s 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, which provides a better city drive and has a higher fuel efficiency. However, it is not as refined as the older 4 cylinder unit, which you will feel if you have driven the last generation.

You will also notice that it does not have a linear performance anymore, which means it is not as effortless as it used to be. Compared to the older version with the 4-cylinder engine, the new one feels slow and a little strained while taking overtakes at high rpms, and this will take some of the excitement away from your highway drives.

Lastly, the AMT is not so good, and there is a reason why. It tries to keep you in a higher gear than required, which means you can’t accelerate as quickly as you would with a manual. Even when trying to make a quick overtake, it either has to downshift or it takes its sweet time to reach that required speed, and by that time, you might not have a chance left to make that overtake.

These were our thoughts after driving the new-gen Maruti Dzire, and we would like to know your thoughts about the subcompact sedan. It has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it continues to rival the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the Honda Amaze.

