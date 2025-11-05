Check Out What Each Variant Of The New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Offers
Published On Nov 05, 2025 06:02 PM By Shreyash
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line comes in two variants: N6 and N10
Alongside the 2025 Hyundai Venue, the 2025 Venue N Line was also launched starting from Rs 10.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai is offering the Venue N Line in two variants: N6 and N10 (check out the detailed price list here). Compared to the regular Venue, the N Line not only brings several cosmetic enhancements inside and out but is also a more fun-to-drive alternative, offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Let’s take a look at what each of the two variants of the sportier Venue N Line has to offer.
2025 Hyundai Venue N Line N6
Price: 10.55 Lakh To Rs 11.45 Lakh
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Being an entry-level variant, the Venue N Line N6 gets all niceties and important features for its price. Highlight features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, paddle shifters (DCT only), and electrically adjustable ORVMs. In terms of safety, it has 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.
The only major misses in this variant are auto AC, ventilated front seats, bigger 12.3-inch screens, a branded audio system, and a 360-degree camera.
|
If you are looking for a fun-to-drive sub-4m SUV on a budget, the Venue N Line N6 is a good option and comes with all the features you would need.
2025 Hyundai Venue N Line N10 (Over N6)
Price: Rs 15.3 Lakh
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Over the N6, the Venue N Line N10 variants comes with premium set of features including bigger 12.3-inch screens (for the driver’s display and infotainment), ventilated front seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and multi-terrain and drive modes. Equipment like a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS adds an extra layer of safety. Also check out our detailed image gallery for the Venue N Line N10 for a closer look.
You may also check out all the colour options offered with the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line here.
|
The Venue N Line N10 combines performance and technology into one, making it the best option for those who want it all.
Engine And Transmission
The Venue N Line is only being offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
Note that the entry-level N6 variant of the Venue N Line is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, whereas the top-spec N10 trim can only be had in automatic.
Rivals
It can be regarded as an alternative to the Kia Sonet X Line and Skoda Kylaq, both of which provided a fun driving experience. It can also be considered as a sportier alternative to Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.