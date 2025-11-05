Check Out What Each Variant Of The New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Offers

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line comes in two variants: N6 and N10

Alongside the 2025 Hyundai Venue, the 2025 Venue N Line was also launched starting from Rs 10.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai is offering the Venue N Line in two variants: N6 and N10 (check out the detailed price list here). Compared to the regular Venue, the N Line not only brings several cosmetic enhancements inside and out but is also a more fun-to-drive alternative, offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Let’s take a look at what each of the two variants of the sportier Venue N Line has to offer.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line N6

Price: 10.55 Lakh To Rs 11.45 Lakh

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Quad-beam LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Turn indicators on ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

Shark-fin antenna

N Line badging on front grille, side fenders, and, tailgate

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Dual-tip exhaust

Wing-type rear spoiler All-black cabin theme with red highlights

Black leatherette seat upholstery with N branding

N Line steering wheel

Gear shift knob with N branding

Metallic pedals

Front adjustable headrests

Front armrest with storage Semi-digital driver’s display

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Cruise control

Steering mounted controls

Keyless entry

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Day/Night IRVM (inside rear view mirror) 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Front and rear speakers 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Electronic parking brake

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anorages

Being an entry-level variant, the Venue N Line N6 gets all niceties and important features for its price. Highlight features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, paddle shifters (DCT only), and electrically adjustable ORVMs. In terms of safety, it has 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The only major misses in this variant are auto AC, ventilated front seats, bigger 12.3-inch screens, a branded audio system, and a 360-degree camera.

If you are looking for a fun-to-drive sub-4m SUV on a budget, the Venue N Line N6 is a good option and comes with all the features you would need.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line N10 (Over N6)

Price: Rs 15.3 Lakh

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto headlights

Sequential turn indicators Ambient lighting

60:40 split seats

2-step reclining rear seats

Rear window sunshades

Rear centre armrest 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Voice-enabled sunroof

Auto AC

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

4-way powered driver’s seat

Multi drive mode (Eco, normal, sport)

Multi-terrain mode (sand, mud)

Auto-fold ORVMs

Remote engine start

Idle engine start/stop

Cooled glovebox

Auto-dimming IRVM 12.3-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system 360-degree camera

Front and side parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

Over the N6, the Venue N Line N10 variants comes with premium set of features including bigger 12.3-inch screens (for the driver’s display and infotainment), ventilated front seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and multi-terrain and drive modes. Equipment like a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS adds an extra layer of safety. Also check out our detailed image gallery for the Venue N Line N10 for a closer look.

You may also check out all the colour options offered with the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line here.

The Venue N Line N10 combines performance and technology into one, making it the best option for those who want it all.

Engine And Transmission

The Venue N Line is only being offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Note that the entry-level N6 variant of the Venue N Line is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, whereas the top-spec N10 trim can only be had in automatic.

Rivals

It can be regarded as an alternative to the Kia Sonet X Line and Skoda Kylaq, both of which provided a fun driving experience. It can also be considered as a sportier alternative to Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.