    Check Out What Each Variant Of The New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Offers

    Published On Nov 05, 2025 06:02 PM By Shreyash

    5.9K Views
    The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line comes in two variants: N6 and N10

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Alongside the 2025 Hyundai Venue, the 2025 Venue N Line was also launched starting from Rs 10.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai is offering the Venue N Line in two variants: N6 and N10 (check out the detailed price list here). Compared to the regular Venue, the N Line not only brings several cosmetic enhancements inside and out but is also a more fun-to-drive alternative, offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Let’s take a look at what each of the two variants of the sportier Venue N Line has to offer.

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line N6

    Price: 10.55 Lakh To Rs 11.45 Lakh

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Quad-beam LED projector headlights

    • Connected LED DRLs

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Turn indicators on ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • N Line badging on front grille, side fenders, and, tailgate

    • 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    • Dual-tip exhaust

    • Wing-type rear spoiler

    • All-black cabin theme with red highlights

    • Black leatherette seat upholstery with N branding

    • N Line steering wheel

    • Gear shift knob with N branding

    • Metallic pedals

    • Front adjustable headrests

    • Front armrest with storage

    • Semi-digital driver’s display

    • Manual AC

    • Rear AC vents

    • Cruise control

    • Steering mounted controls

    • Keyless entry

    • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

    • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    • Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

    • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

    • Day/Night IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Front and rear speakers

    • 6 airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control

    • Electronic parking brake

    • Rear parking camera

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rear defogger

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anorages

    Being an entry-level variant, the Venue N Line N6 gets all niceties and important features for its price. Highlight features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, paddle shifters (DCT only), and electrically adjustable ORVMs. In terms of safety, it has 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes. 

    The only major misses in this variant are auto AC, ventilated front seats, bigger 12.3-inch screens, a branded audio system, and a 360-degree camera.

    If you are looking for a fun-to-drive sub-4m SUV on a budget, the Venue N Line N6 is a good option and comes with all the features you would need. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line N10 (Over N6)

    Price: Rs 15.3 Lakh

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Auto headlights

    • Sequential turn indicators

    • Ambient lighting

    • 60:40 split seats

    • 2-step reclining rear seats

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Rear centre armrest

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • Voice-enabled sunroof

    • Auto AC

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 4-way powered driver’s seat

    • Multi drive mode (Eco, normal, sport)

    • Multi-terrain mode (sand, mud)

    • Auto-fold ORVMs

    • Remote engine start

    • Idle engine start/stop

    • Cooled glovebox

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front and side parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    Over the N6, the Venue N Line N10 variants comes with premium set of features including bigger 12.3-inch screens (for the driver’s display and infotainment), ventilated front seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and multi-terrain and drive modes. Equipment like a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS adds an extra layer of safety. Also check out our detailed image gallery for the Venue N Line N10 for a closer look.

    You may also check out all the colour options offered with the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line here.

    The Venue N Line N10 combines performance and technology into one, making it the best option for those who want it all.

    Engine And Transmission

    The Venue N Line is only being offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    120 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    Note that the entry-level N6 variant of the Venue N Line is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, whereas the top-spec N10 trim can only be had in automatic. 

    Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    It can be regarded as an alternative to the Kia Sonet X Line and Skoda Kylaq, both of which provided a fun driving experience. It can also be considered as a sportier alternative to Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
