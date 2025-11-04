All
    New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Check Out Its 5 Colour Options In This Image Gallery

    Modified On Nov 04, 2025 10:17 AM By Aniruthan

    2.1K Views
    While most of the colours are shared with the regular Hyundai Venue 2025, the N Line gets a bespoke colour that looks chic! 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    The second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line has been unveiled in full ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. Bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the new Venue N Line will be available to buy in 5 monotone colours and 3 dual-tone hues. If you want to take a closer look at how each of the hue looks, you’re in the right place as we have explained a detailed colours image gallery below. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Monotone Colours 

    The Hyundai Venue N Line is offered with 5 monotone hues and you can check them out below:

    • Dragon Red

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    • Titan Grey

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    • Abyss Black 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    • Hazel Blue

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    • Atlas white 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Dual-tone Colours 

    Meanwhile, if you’re interested in dual-tone hues, the Venue N Line 2025 comes with three hues. 

    • Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof 

    • Hazel Blue with Abyss Black Roof

    • Dragon Red with Abyss Black Roof 

    Meanwhile, if you’re interested in taking a closer look at the new Hyundai Venue N Line, check out our image gallery

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Features Onboard 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line gets the same features set that’s offered in the standard Venue. Speaking of which, our in-depth unveiling story of the regular 2025 Hyundai Venue will give you all the details if you had your eyes on one. 

    Back to the features list of the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line, highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, red-colour ambient lighting and ventilated front seats. 

    Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with a full suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine Option

    Powering the Hyundai Venue N Line is a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, whose detailed specifications have been mentioned below for your reference: 

    Parameter

    1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol

    Power 

    120 PS

    Torque 

    172 Nm

    Transmission Options

    7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

    The Venue N Line is also expected to get a quicker steering rack and a stiffer suspension setup for better handling. A throatier exhaust note could also be on the cards for a better aural experience. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Price And Rivals 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    We expect the 2025 Venue N Line to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It doesn’t have any direct rivals and can be considered as a sportier alternative to the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet / Syros, and  Maruti Brezza.

