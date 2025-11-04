New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Check Out Its 5 Colour Options In This Image Gallery

While most of the colours are shared with the regular Hyundai Venue 2025, the N Line gets a bespoke colour that looks chic!

The second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line has been unveiled in full ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. Bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the new Venue N Line will be available to buy in 5 monotone colours and 3 dual-tone hues. If you want to take a closer look at how each of the hue looks, you’re in the right place as we have explained a detailed colours image gallery below.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Monotone Colours

The Hyundai Venue N Line is offered with 5 monotone hues and you can check them out below:

Dragon Red

Titan Grey

Abyss Black

Hazel Blue

Atlas white

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Dual-tone Colours

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in dual-tone hues, the Venue N Line 2025 comes with three hues.

Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof

Hazel Blue with Abyss Black Roof

Dragon Red with Abyss Black Roof

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in taking a closer look at the new Hyundai Venue N Line, check out our image gallery.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Features Onboard

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line gets the same features set that’s offered in the standard Venue. Speaking of which, our in-depth unveiling story of the regular 2025 Hyundai Venue will give you all the details if you had your eyes on one.

Back to the features list of the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line, highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, red-colour ambient lighting and ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with a full suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine Option

Powering the Hyundai Venue N Line is a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, whose detailed specifications have been mentioned below for your reference:

Parameter 1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission Options 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

The Venue N Line is also expected to get a quicker steering rack and a stiffer suspension setup for better handling. A throatier exhaust note could also be on the cards for a better aural experience.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Price And Rivals

We expect the 2025 Venue N Line to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It doesn’t have any direct rivals and can be considered as a sportier alternative to the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet / Syros, and Maruti Brezza.