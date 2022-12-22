Modified On Dec 22, 2022 07:11 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto K10

Three cars in this list claim over 25KMPL and cost over 20 Lakhs!

With diesel cars slowly fading away, strong-hybrids are now being the most fuel efficient. The list continues to be dominated by Maruti, but we have appearances from Honda, Kia, and Toyota too! As the year 2022 winds down, let's look back at the most fuel-efficient cars that debuted this year.

Rank Model Claimed Tested City FE Tested Highway FE 1 Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder (Strong Hybrid) Up to 27.97kmpl 25.45kmpl 21.97kmpl 2 Honda City Hybrid 26.5kmpl 20.15kmpl 23.38kmpl 3 Maruti Alto K10 Up to 24.90kmpl 16.56kmpl 22.97kmpl 4 Maruti Baleno (Petrol AMT) Up to 22.94kmpl NA NA 5 Kia Carens (Diesel MT) 21.3kmpl NA NA 6 Maruti Brezza (Petrol MT) 20.15kmpl NA NA 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Strong Hybrid) 21.1kmpl NA NA 8 Maruti XL6 (Petrol MT) Up to 20.97kmpl NA NA

8: Maruti XL6

Maruti launched the facelifted XL6 which gave it an updated version of its 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. It offers over 20kmpl be it the 5-speed manual or the new 6-speed automatic variant. The facelifted XL6 also received minimal design tweaks but several feature upgrades for a more premium experience.

Recently, Maruti has also introduced CNG powered version of the MPV, which is only available in the Zeta trim. It claims to have an efficiency of 26.32km/kg. Prices for the XL6 range between Rs 11.29 and Rs 14.55 lakh.

7. Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota has unveiled the new generation Innova with the 'Hycross' suffix. It's also India's first strong hybrid MPV in its class, with several first-in-segment features. Though its prices are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker, we are expecting it to start from Rs 20 lakh onwards.

It gets a 2-litre petrol engine that can be opted with a strong-hybrid power unit. The petrol-hybrid combination belts out 186PS and up to 206Nm and claims over 21.1kmpl, which makes it among the most fuel-efficient MPVs. Like other hybrid cars in India, it’s paired with an e-CVT (basically a single-speed transmission).

6. Maruti Brezza

Maruti launched the new Brezza this year, which lost its ‘Vitara’ moniker. It received an updated version of the 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, just like the XL6 and Ertiga. The engine comes paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The manual variants claim just a bit over 20kmpl, while the automatic variants are slightly less fuel efficient, at 19.8kmpl. The new Brezza also received a fresh look inside and out with many premium feature additions. The Maruti Brezza is retailed from Rs 7.99 lakh to 13.96 lakh.

5. Kia Carens

Kia Carens was launched earlier this year as a more premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga/XL6 but priced similarly to the compact SUVs. It’s the most affordable and among the bare few diesel MPVs on sale currently. The Carens shares its powertrain options with Seltos, including 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, the latter two getting the option of an automatic.

Its diesel-manual combination is the most fuel-efficient, claiming over 21kmpl. The Carens also gets a diesel-auto setup which claims 18.4kmpl. The figures for petrol variants range from 15.4kmpl to 16.5kmpl.

4. Maruti Baleno

Maruti launched the facelifted Baleno this year, which received several new features and an updated powertrain. While it misses out on mild-hybrid tech like its previous version, the Baleno’s 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine still offers 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl with its manual and AMT variants, respectively. You also have the CNG variants on sale, which delivers 30.61km/kg (claimed). Maruti retails its premium hatchback between Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh.

3. Maruti Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 is the most fuel-efficient car in India, without a hybrid powertrain. Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is powered by a 1-litre Dual jet petrol engine, which produces 67PS and 89Nm. Both the manual and AMT variants are extremely efficient, claiming to deliver 24.39kmpl and 24.90kmpl, respectively. In our fuel and road testing, the Alto K10 MT was able to achieve 16.56kmpl in the city and 22.97kmpl on the highway. It also gets a CNG variant, which delivers 33.85km/kg. Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to 5.95 lakh.

2. Honda City Hybrid

The second position is backed by the Honda City Hybrid, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. It uses a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain which has a combined output of 126PS and 253Nm. The City Hybrid uses its electric motor while driving at lower RPMs, which enables it to run on electric juice for most of the time in the city. In our extensive road test, we were able to achieve 20.15kmpl in the city and 23.38kmpl on the highway, which basically can give you over 1000 kilometres of driving range.The City hybrid is priced at Rs 19.89 lakh.

1. Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder are the most fuel-efficient cars in India. Both are basically the same SUV underneath but get some visual and variant differences. There are two powertrains on offer: a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid unit and a 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid unit. The latter is the most efficient, which claims close to 28KMPL!!

We’ve tested out the Grand Vitara as well, which claims 25.45kmpl in the city and 21.97kmpl on the highway. In the city, the SUVs mostly use the electric juice, which helps in achieving high efficiency. Out on the highways, as the RPM increases, the petrol engine takes over which reduces the number.

That said, even the mild-hybrid variants of the Vitara and Hyryder claim over 20kmpl, while the AWD MT variant just misses the mark.

Note: The fuel efficiency figures may vary depending on the driving style, conditions and vehicle's health. If you are using any of these vehicles, let us know in the comments what fuel efficiency you are getting.

