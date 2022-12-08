Published On Dec 08, 2022 07:36 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The MPV’s prices are expected to be revealed in early January, possibly at the Auto Expo

Test drives of Innova Hycross and showroom display will begin early January.

The Hycross is offered in five variants in seven and eight-seater configurations.

Gets a 2-litre petrol engine with the choice of a strong-hybrid powertrain.

Expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

January’s going to be a busy month for Toyota as dealers suggest that the Innova Hycross will reach dealerships in the early days of the month. Test drives should begin and prices are expected to be announced in the said time period. Deliveries of the Hycross are likely to start by the end of January.

The Hycross can be opted in five variants – G SLF, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O) – the last three being exclusive to the strong-hybrid powertrain. The MPV is available with a 2-litre petrol engine that can be paired with a strong-hybrid power unit.

The 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol combination should run over 1,000 kilometres on a full tank with its claimed efficiency of 21.1kmpl. The power unit comes paired to an e-CVT and this variant of the Hycross can sprint from nought to 100kmph in 9.5 seconds. The non-hybrid petrol engine is reserved for the lower-spec variants.

The new Innova is bigger and more premium than the outgoing Crysta. The MPV’s feature-rich cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system, second row powered Ottoman seats with an extended leg rest and wireless charging.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which gets adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

The Hycross is expected to retail between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s considered a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and an affordable option to the Carnival.