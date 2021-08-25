Published On Aug 25, 2021 07:15 PM By Rohit for MG Astor

The Astor will get LED DRLs, rear wiper, washer and defogger, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard

MG will offer the Astor with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and power adjustable driver’s seat.

The compact SUV will also get ADAS tech including adaptive cruise control and forward collision alert.

The Astor also gets a different grille from the usual ZS that is offered in other markets.

MG is expected to offer the India-spec Astor with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

MG Motor India recently unveiled the AI (artificial intelligence) tech that will be on board its upcoming compact SUV, the Astor. We have now got our hands on the list of a few key features in the SUV’s equipment list. Let’s take a look at what will be on offer:

6-way power-adjustable driver seat

Rain-sensing wipers

Boomerang-shaped full-LED headlamps

9-element LED DRL (standard)

3 steering modes

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (standard)

Rear washer, wiper and defogger (standard)

While these are nowhere on the shorter end of the features list, MG is also expected to offer the compact SUV with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, the Astor could come with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability programme.

As revealed previously by MG, the Astor will be equipped with level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) tech that will include features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep and departure assist, high-beam assist, and blind-spot detection. It would be the first in its segment to offer these features.

MG is likely to offer the India-spec Astor with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163PS/230Nm). A 6-speed automatic has been confirmed but a 6-speed manual is expected too. The facelifted ZS (Astor’s UK counterpart) gets two petrol engine options: 1-litre turbo-petrol (111PS/160Nm) and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (106PS/141Nm). The former is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, MG offers the larger engine only with a 5-speed manual.

The Astor could be priced from Rs 12 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) as a well-equipped offering. MG is expected to launch the compact SUV in September that will go up against the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun , Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.