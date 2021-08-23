MG Could Offer The Hector With The Same ADAS And AI As The Astor

Published On Aug 23, 2021 03:05 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The Astor will come with more advanced features than the flagship Gloster’s level 1

The recently announced Astor will come with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

It will also get a personal AI assistant in the form of a robot head-type device that turns to the person talking.

The Hector could get these features in the near future since the more affordable Astor will be offered with them.

The Indonesia-spec Hector already comes with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) on the top-spec variant.

MG recently showcased the artificial intelligence (AI) and ADAS technologies on the upcoming Astor SUV. It will get a personal AI assistant in the form of a robot-type device, and semi-autonomous driver assist and safety features. The same features are expected to be passed on to the Hector in the near future.

The Astor and the flagship Gloster are equipped with ADAS, the latter getting autonomous level 1 features. While MG has not given a confirmation as yet, we expect the mid-size SUV to soon get ADAS and AI tech.

For reference, the Indonesia-spec Hector gets ADAS with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera. The same features, along with high-beam assist and blind-spot detection, could be offered on the India-spec Hector.

Not only that, the Hector and other MG models may also get the new personal AI assistant. It’s basically a small robot-type device installed on the dashboard that turns to the person interacting with it. It can mimic human behaviour and even display emotions. It will give you the latest news, answer all your questions even if it means referring to Wikipedia, and also crack jokes. You can also use the in-car commands to open the sunroof and set your navigation.

The Hector is currently powered by two engines: 143PS 1.5-litre petrol with and without hybrid tech, and 170PS 2-litre diesel. All the powertrains get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, while the petrol engine also gets choices of 7-speed DCT and CVT.

If MG does bring the ADAS tech to the Hector in India, it will certainly command a premium over the SUV’s current pricing of Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hector takes on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Tucson, and the higher-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

