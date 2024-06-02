Modified On Jun 02, 2024 04:01 PM By Samarth for MG Gloster

While we’re still waiting for the facelifted MG Gloster, the full-size SUV is about to get an all-new special edition variant

MG Motor dropped an unexpected teaser featuring their flagship SUV offering the Gloster. However, it doesn’t seem to be news about the facelift and instead the MG Gloster will be getting an all-new cosmetic edition that we’re expecting to be called the Desert Storm edition.Here’s what we’re expecting from this new variant.

Exterior

When MG introduced the Gloster Blackstorm, it featured unique cosmetic details all around such as dark themed badging, blacked out alloy wheels, red accents with the black paint for a sporty look and a blacked out grille as well. Based on the teaser showing the Gloster being covered in sand, hence the assumption that this will be called the Desert Storm edition, it will likely have a beige exterior with additional cladding and variant-specific badging. We would like to see the Gloster Desert Storm to get variant-specific tyres for the 19-inch alloy wheels, but that is unlikely to be on offer.

Interiors

Similar to the MG Gloster Blackstorm, the Gloster Desert Storm is expected to get a variant-exclusive cabin theme, possibly also in beige with special branding on the dash and possibly on the seat headrests. We’re not expecting any new features specifically for the Gloster Desert Storm, but it will likely be based on the top-spec Savvy variant.

The top-spec Gloster comes with premium leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable front seats (ventilated driver’s seat), powered tailgate, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display as well. It also gets a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features like auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane assist, along with a 360-degree view camera.

Also Checl Out: MG Hector Gets A Blackstorm Edition, Prices Start At Rs 21.25 Lakh

Powertrain

Under the hood, MG Gloster Desert Storm Edition will retain the powerful 2-litre twin-turbo-diesel engine delivering 215 PS and 478.5 Nm paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It could be limited to the all-wheel-drive (AWD) option only with different terrain modes. The Gloster also gets a 2WD setup with the 2-litre diesel making 161 PS and 373.5 Nm. also with an 8-speed automatic.

Expected Price and Rivals

The MG Gloster Desert Storm Edition is expected to be priced at a small premium over the standard model and will continue to rival the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and the Skoda Kodiaq.

