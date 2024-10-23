All
2024 Jeep Meridian vs Rivals: Price Talk

Modified On Oct 23, 2024 09:04 AM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian undercuts both of its diesel rivals by Rs 10 lakh in both manual and automatic variants.

The Jeep Meridian recently got new updates in the form of two new entry-level variants and a few added features. The Meridian, with this latest MY24 (model year) update, has now become more affordable by over Rs 3 lakh than before. Here’s how it fares against its rivals: Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, in terms of prices.

Diesel Manual

2024 Jeep Meridian

Toyota Fortuner

Longitude 2WD - Rs 24.99 lakh

  

Longitude Plus 2WD - Rs 27.50 lakh

  

Limited (O) 2WD - Rs 33.77 lakh

  
 

2WD - Rs 35.93 lakh
 

4WD - Rs 40.03 lakh
   
   

Key Takeaways

New Jeep Meridian exterior

  • The entry-level variant of the 2024 Meridian undercuts the base variant of the Toyota Fortuner by a big margin of nearly Rs 11 lakh.

  • Even the mid-spec Limited (O) variant of the Meridian is Rs 2.16 lakh more affordable than the 2WD variant of the Fortuner. 

  • By spending a little more than Rs 6 lakh over the Meridian Limited (O) 2WD variant, you can also opt for the 4WD variant of the Toyota Fortuner. The Meridian in manual transmission, on other hand, can only be had in the 2WD variant.

  • The Meridian’s mid-spec Limited (O) variant gets amenities like a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof over the Fortuner.

  • The Meridian uses a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. 

  • The Toyota Fortuner is powered by a larger 2.8-litre diesel engine which makes 204 PS and 420 Nm.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted, Gets These Changes Over The Standard Car

Diesel Automatic

2024 Jeep Meridian

Toyota Fortuner

MG Gloster

Longitude 2WD - Rs 28.49 lakh

    

Longitude Plus 2WD - Rs 30.49 lakh

    

Limited (O) 2WD - Rs 34.49 lakh

    

Overland 2WD - Rs 36.49 lakh

    
 

2WD - Rs 38.21 lakh

  

Overland AWD - Rs 38.49 lakh

    
   

Sharp 7-seater 2WD - Rs 38.80 lakh
   

Savvy 6/7-seater 2WD - Rs 40.34 lakh
 

4WD - Rs 42.32 lakh

  
   

Savvy 6/7-seater 4WD - Rs 43.16 lakh
 

GR-S 4WD - Rs 51.44 lakh

  

Key Takeaways

  • The Meridian comes out as the most affordable diesel automatic SUV, undercutting the entry-level automatic variants of the Fortuner and Gloster by almost Rs 10 lakh.

New Jeep Meridian dashboard

  • The Meridian and Gloster are the only two SUVs here to come with features like a panoramic sunroof and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

  • However, the Gloster here is the most feature loaded SUV here, as it gets 3-zone AC, ventilated and heated front seats and massage function for driver’s seat.

  • Unlike the MG Gloster, the Meridian and Fortuner here comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

  • The entry-level Sharp variant of the MG Gloster uses a 2-litre diesel engine (161 PS/373.5Nm), while its top-spec Savvy variant gets a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine (215.5 PS/478.5 Nm). Both are available with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • The twin-turbo diesel variants of the Gloster also get the option of a 4WD drivetrain.

  • Note that the Fortuner in automatic transmission has the highest torque output of 500 Nm.

1 comment
1
S
shivansh
Oct 23, 2024, 5:47:51 PM

good carsss

