MG Majestor vs Gloster Exterior Compared In Images

Modified On Jan 21, 2025 06:37 PM By Kartik for MG Gloster

The front and rear of the Majestor gets many nips and tucks but it’s from the profile that you can spot the highest resemblance to the Gloster

MG’s showcases at Auto Expo 2025 were filled to the brim with Indian debuts of cars such as the Cyberster and iM5, a sedan of the ‘iM’ brand which is also part of the SAIC Group like MG in China. One display that garnered quite a lot of attention was the Majestor, a new SUV addition to the portfolio of the British carmaker that is slated to be a flagship offering in the segment. In this article, we will cover the two SUVs in terms of their exterior design and see how they look when compared to each other.

Front 

The headlights on the Gloster are provided in a more conventional fashion, while the Majestor comes with vertically stacked 3-pod projector headlights. The grille is quite big on both SUVs but it is much wider and bigger on the Majestor. It features the ‘MG’ branding right in the centre below which you can spot the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

Side

The two SUVs look similar when viewed from the sides. Bulky cladding, slightly tapered roofline, a sharp uptick in the windowline towards the rear, and similar side fender vents are present on both Majestor and Gloster.

Both the SUVs are fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels with the only difference being the design, which looks much sportier on the Majestor. 

Rear

A roof spoiler and rear window with wiper are present on both the SUVs along with a dual exhaust system albeit with a different design.

The Majestor features connected wraparound LED tail lamps while the Gloster features a split taillamp design with a chrome strip connecting the two housings.

The MG branding is also different on both the SUV with Majestor getting the full brand lettering right above the light bar, while the Gloster features the ‘MG’ logo. The latter also features the model name that is not present on the Majestor.

Powertrain

While the engine specifications for the MG Majestor have not yet been revealed, it is expected to get the same powertrain as the MG Gloster which are as follows:

Engine 

2-litre diesel engine 

2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine

Power 

161 PS 

215.5 PS

Torque

373.5 Nm

478.5 Nm

Transmission

8-speed AT* 

8-speed AT*

Drivetrain

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All Wheel Drive (AWD)

*AT= Torque convertor automatic 

Prices And Rivals

The prices of the MG Gloster range from Rs 39.56 lakh to Rs 44.73 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and the prices for the Majestor are expected to start from Rs 46 lakh.

The MG Gloster rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian, while the Majestor will be an alternate choice to the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Skoda Kodiaq.

