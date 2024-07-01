Modified On Jul 01, 2024 01:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

From the sportier Tata Altroz Racer to the limited editions of SUVs, here’s everything new that we got in June 2024 in the Indian automotive market

Although June 2024 was relatively calmer in terms of new car launches in the Indian market, we still got some fresh models and special editions of some SUVs. This included the sportier Tata Altroz Racer, and even the re-introduction of the Jeep Meridian X. Let's get into the complete list of all the launches that took place this June:

Tata Altroz Racer

Price Range: Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh

The Tata Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the standard Altroz, was indeed the most awaited launch of June 2024. It comes with cosmetic tweaks on the outside while having new features such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and six airbags. One of the biggest updates came under the hood, where it got a more powerful 120 PS turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the latest Nexon, although only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz New Variants

Price Range: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

When Tata launched the Altroz Racer, it even introduced a couple of new higher-spec variants of the Altroz called the XZ Lux and XZ+S Lux, while upgrading the existing XZ+ OS variant. The carmaker gave them new features from the Altroz Racer, including the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. That said, no changes were made to its powertrain lineup and the hatchback is still available with the same petrol and diesel engines as before.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT

Price: Rs 13.49 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq received a new mid-spec Onyx variant in 2023, but it was only available with the manual transmission setup. Skoda has followed it up by introducing the choice of an automatic gearbox on the Kushaq Onyx edition in June 2024 in India at a premium of Rs 60,000 over the manual counterpart. The Slavia and Kushaq also recently got a new variant nomenclature in June 2024, while also witnessing price cuts for a limited period.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition

Price: Rs 11.82 lakh onwards

Shortly after announcing a new limited-run edition of the Citroen C3 Aircross inspired by cricketing legend, MS Dhoni, the French marque announced its prices in June 2024 in India. The Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni edition gets a few cosmetic decals on the outside and a handful of updates inside the cabin as well, including the jersey number ‘7’ and Dhoni’s signature embossed on the front seats. The special edition is limited to just 100 units of the SUV, and it gets only one new feature in the form of a dashcam. It carries on with the C3 Aircross’ existing turbo-petrol powertrain.

MG Gloster Snowstorm And Desertstorm Editions

Price Range: Rs 41.05 lakh onwards

Following the introduction of the MG Gloster Blackstorm a year ago, the carmaker launched two more special ‘storm’ editions called the Sandstorm and Desertstorm in June 2024. Both the special editions get subtle exterior design updates, while the interiors feature a new blacked-out theme with white stitching. In terms of features, the two get various dealer-level fitment accessories to make them stand out even further. MG has not made any changes underneath the bonnet for these special editions and they carry on with the same diesel powertrain options of the SUV.

Jeep Meridian X

Price: Rs 34.27 lakh

The Jeep Meridian got back its special edition called ‘X’ in June 2024 in India that is based on the entry-level Limited (O) variant. It gets some cosmetic tweaks such as side steps and white underbody lighting, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, and side mouldings. Inside, it has amenities like rear entertainment screen, footwell illumination, premium carpet mats, sunshades for all four windows, and an air purifier. The Meridian X is offered with the same 2-litre diesel engine as the standard variants with a choice of both manual and automatic gearbox, along with the optional 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD).

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class And GLC

Price: Rs 61.85 lakh onwards (C-Class), Rs 75.90 lakh onwards (GLC)

Both the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and GLC SUV got model year updates in June 2024 in India. Updates include a new variant and minor interior trim tweaks (for the C-Class), while the GLC now gets heated and ventilated seats, along with rear side airbags. The two Mercedes-Benz cars are still offered with both petrol and diesel engines, including a commonly used 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

These are all the cars that went on sale in India in June 2024. Which one interested you the most? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, introductory ex-showroom pan-India

