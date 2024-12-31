6 New MG Cars Coming Your Way In 2025

In 2025, MG will also begin offering new models from its freshly introduced ‘Select’ dealerships that has been conceptualised for its premium range of cars

Morris Garages, commonly known as MG Motor, introduced its first car in India in 2019. Every year, the British carmaker has added new nameplates to its Indian portfolio and currently offers six models, including both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV). In 2025, MG is expected to expand its line-up by introducing new models that include its most powerful EV yet, along with a fully electric luxury MPV. The British carmaker will also offer facelifts of its existing models and introduce a hybrid powertrain option to its compact SUV.

With that in mind, let us have a look at what MG will bring to our shores in 2025.

New MG Cyberster

Expected Debut: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 75-80 lakh

Cyberster will be MG’s first roadster in the Indian market. Available globally, the MG Cyberster features scissor doors and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on the exterior. The cabin comes with a triple-screen setup, which includes a 7-inch infotainment system. There is also a fourth screen on the centre console for the climate controls. MG’s most powerful EV yet comes with two motors and a single 77 kWh battery pack. The dual motor setup produces an output of 510 PS and 725 Nm, with a 0-100 km acceleration in 3.2 seconds. The WLTP-claimed range of the dual motor powertrain is 375 km, while the single motor setup offers 430 km. We can expect MG to bring all the above-mentioned features to the Indian-spec as well.

MG Gloster Facelift

Expected Debut: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

MG launched the Gloster in India in 2020 and the SUV is now expected to receive its first major update in 2025. Multiple spy shots and videos of its test mules surfaced over the internet in 2024 which hinted at a new fascia for the SUV. We can expect the cabin to remain mostly the same, with changes such as a new cabin theme along with minor feature upgrades to refresh the model. The outgoing Gloster comes with two diesel engines: a 2-litre turbo churning out 161 PS and 374 Nm and a 2-litre twin turbo with an output of 216 PS and 479 Nm. It is expected that the facelifted MG Gloster will retain these engine choices.

MG Mifa 9

Expected Debut: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore

The Mifa 9 will be MG’s luxury MPV offering in the Indian market. A fully electric MPV, the Mifa 9 will only be available through MG’s premium ‘Select’ outlets. In terms of features, the Mifa 9 is expected to come with first and second-row powered seats and 64-colour ambient lighting. For safety, we expect MG to provide Mifa 9 with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. MG is expected to offer it with a 90 kWh battery having a claimed range of 565 km, which is present on the global-spec model.

MG4 EV

Expected Debut: December 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

The MG4 EV was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It is a large electric hatchback and is expected to come with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, auto AC, and 6-way powered driver adjustable seats. For safety, MG is expected to offer ADAS such as lane keep assist and blind spot detection. The international variant comes with multiple battery pack choices, with a maximum claimed range of 520 km.

MG Astor Hybrid

Expected Debut: To Be Announced

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

Since its launch, the MG Astor has not received any major updates, but we expect that to change in 2025. Globally known as the MG ZS, it recently saw an update, and we hence expect MG to spruce up the India-spec model as well. For the exterior, it could get a new fascia similar to the globally available version. Features such as wireless phone charger, heated front seats and a 12.3-inch infotainment system are expected for the cabin. For safety, we expect the Astor Hybrid to feature ADAS, a tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags (as standard). The major change is expected to occur under the hood with a new 1.5-litre hybrid engine with an output of 196 PS and 465 Nm. That said, we do expect it to retain the existing 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated units from the current-spec model.

MG HS Plugin Hybrid

Expected Debut: To Be Announced

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

Recently unveiled in the UK, the MG HS Plugin Hybrid is expected to arrive on our shores in 2025. The exterior of the compact crossover features a sloping roofline and an aggressive fascia. Features in the UK-spec version include dual-zone auto AC, dual digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), and an 8-speaker music system. In terms of safety, the MG HS Plugin Hybrid is expected to get ADAS and a 360-degree camera, which is present in the international model. The compact crossover is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo (299 PS/ 350 Nm) that comes with a 24.7 kWh battery pack with an electric-only WLTP-claimed range of 120 km.

