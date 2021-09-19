MG Astor vs Rivals: Spec Comparison
How does MG’s newest SUV offering compare to its direct segment rivals on paper? We find out
MG has revealed its newest offering for India, the Astor, in detail. It is a premium compact SUV with a lot of segment-first tech-based features like an AI-powered digital assistant and the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. While we’ve previously discussed these features in detail, we now have the exact dimensions and specifications. Let’s see how the Astor fares against its segment rivals:
Dimensions
|
Model
|
MG Astor
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Length
|
4323mm
|
4300mm
|
4315mm
|
4221mm
|
4384mm
|
Width
|
1809mm
|
1790mm
|
1800mm
|
1760mm
|
1813mm
|
Height
|
1650mm
|
1635mm
|
1620mm
|
1612mm
|
1669mm
|
Wheelbase
|
N.A.
|
2610mm
|
2610mm
|
2651mm
|
2673mm
-
The MG Astor is longer, wider and taller than all of its direct rivals. Its wheelbase length has not been disclosed at this point in time.
-
While the Nissan Kicks is the biggest one here, it is not as well-equipped as them in terms of technology and comfort.
-
The Skoda Kushaq is the smallest compact SUV on this list but its wheelbase is longer than that of the Creta and Seltos.
-
We don’t yet have the exact dimensions of the Volkswagen Taigun but it shares its underpinnings with the Kushaq and will be smaller in size overall.
Engines
MG will be offering the Astor with petrol engines only, so let’s see how they compare against the petrol engines of its rivals:
|
Model
|
MG Astor
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
110PS/ 140PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
115PS/ 150PS
|
106PS/ 156PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm/ 220Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
178Nm/ 250Nm
|
142Nm/ 254Nm
|
Transmission
|
MT, 8-speed CVT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT
-
All SUVs on this list are offered with the choice of two petrol engines and at least one is a turbocharged unit (both engines for the Kushaq are turbocharged).
-
The Astor’s powertrain options seem to be on par with that of the Creta and Seltos. All three offer a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit with the choice of a manual or CVT automatic, and produce the same 144Nm of torque. The MG is slightly down on power at 110PS against 115PS from the rivals.
-
MG’s’ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol offers the same 140PS as the Hyundai-Kia 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine but slightly less torque at 220Nm against 242Nm. It will be limited to an automatic transmission only but the Astor gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic while the Creta limits the turbo-petrol engine to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
-
The Seltos offers the most transmission choices in this segment. Its 1.5-litre engine gets the added choice of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) while offering the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual as well.
-
The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiagun get identical powertrains. Their 1-litre turbo-petrol makes the same power as the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Creta but more torque. It also gets the choice of a torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit offers more performance than the turbocharged engines of the Creta, Astor and Seltos. This engine also features cylinder deactivation that can switch off two of its four cylinders when not needed to increase fuel efficiency while cruising.
-
Nissan’s compact SUV gets the choice of the least and the most powerful engines in this list. The Kicks’ 1.5-litre is offered with a 5-speed manual and only makes 106PS while the 1.3-litre turbo engine makes 156PS with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic.
Feature Highlights
|
Model
|
MG Astor
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Connected Car Tech
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Astor packs a lot of segment-first features, especially in terms of safety. Its ADAS and digital AI assistant puts it ahead of the rivals in some aspects. The Seltos is next best equipped while the Creta does get a panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile, the Kushaq is not as well-equipped in terms of comfort but fares better than the Kicks’ whose only noteworthy feature against the competition is its 360-degree camera. The Taigun is the only one here with a proper digital instrument cluster while the rest of its feature list is shared with the Kushaq, albeit with slightly different styling.
Price
|
MG Astor (expected)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Price range
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh
|
Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh
|
Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh
|
Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh/ Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The Astor is expected to be priced similar to the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun too. MG may undercut the premium rivals with an aggressive introductory price at launch, as it did with the Hector.
