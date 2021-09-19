HomeNew CarsNewsMG Astor vs Rivals: Spec Comparison
MG Astor vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

Published On Sep 19, 2021 01:30 PM

How does MG’s newest SUV offering compare to its direct segment rivals on paper? We find out

MG has revealed its newest offering for India, the Astor, in detail. It is a premium compact SUV with a lot of segment-first tech-based features like an AI-powered digital assistant and the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. While we’ve previously discussed these features in detail, we now have the exact dimensions and specifications. Let’s see how the Astor fares against its segment rivals:

Dimensions

Model

MG Astor

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq

Nissan Kicks

Length

4323mm

4300mm

4315mm

4221mm

4384mm

Width

1809mm

1790mm

1800mm

1760mm

1813mm

Height

1650mm

1635mm

1620mm

1612mm

1669mm

Wheelbase

N.A.

2610mm

2610mm

2651mm

2673mm

  • The MG Astor is longer, wider and taller than all of its direct rivals. Its wheelbase length has not been disclosed at this point in time.

  • While the Nissan Kicks is the biggest one here, it is not as well-equipped as them in terms of technology and comfort.

  • The Skoda Kushaq is the smallest compact SUV on this list but its wheelbase is longer than that of the Creta and Seltos.

  • We don’t yet have the exact dimensions of the Volkswagen Taigun but it shares its underpinnings with the Kushaq and will be smaller in size overall.

Engines

MG will be offering the Astor with petrol engines only, so let’s see how they compare against the petrol engines of its rivals:

Model

MG Astor

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

Nissan Kicks

Engine

1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol

Power

110PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 150PS

106PS/ 156PS

Torque

144Nm/ 220Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

178Nm/ 250Nm 

142Nm/ 254Nm

Transmission

MT, 8-speed CVT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT

  • All SUVs on this list are offered with the choice of two petrol engines and at least one is a turbocharged unit (both engines for the Kushaq are turbocharged).

  • The Astor’s powertrain options seem to be on par with that of the Creta and Seltos. All three offer a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit with the choice of a manual or CVT automatic, and produce the same 144Nm of torque. The MG is slightly down on power at 110PS against 115PS from the rivals.

  • MG’s’ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol offers the same 140PS as the Hyundai-Kia 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine but slightly less torque at 220Nm against 242Nm. It will be limited to an automatic transmission only but the Astor gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic while the Creta limits the turbo-petrol engine to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

  • The Seltos offers the most transmission choices in this segment. Its 1.5-litre engine gets the added choice of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) while offering the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual as well.

  • The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiagun get identical powertrains. Their 1-litre turbo-petrol makes the same power as the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Creta but more torque. It also gets the choice of a torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit offers more performance than the turbocharged engines of the Creta, Astor and Seltos. This engine also features cylinder deactivation that can switch off two of its four cylinders when not needed to increase fuel efficiency while cruising.

  • Nissan’s compact SUV gets the choice of the least and the most powerful engines in this list. The Kicks’ 1.5-litre is offered with a 5-speed manual and only makes 106PS while the 1.3-litre turbo engine makes 156PS with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

Feature Highlights

Model 

MG Astor

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

Nissan Kicks

Exterior

  • LED head and tail lamps

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Concave celestial grille with chrome

  • Red brake callipers

  • LED head and tail lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Twin-tip exhaust (Turbo-DCT only)

  • LED head and tail lamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Front red brake callipers

  • LED head and tail lamps

  • Skoda signature grille

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps with cornering

  • Connected LED tailamps (Taigun only)

  • V-motion chrome grille

  • LED head and tail lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Functional roof rail

Interior

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Three interior colour options: all black, dual-tone white and black or dual-tone red and black

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  •  

  • Dual tone interiors

  • All black interior with Turbo variant

  • Blue ambient lighting

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Choice of interior: dual tone cream and black, or all-black with red details

  • Sunroof

  • LED sound mood lighting

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • Rear window sunshades

  • Rear seat recline

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

  • Leatherette upholstery All black cabin with decorative inserts

  • Sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • LED reading lamps front and rear

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Utility recess on dashboard

  • Phone pocket behind front seats

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Choice of interior: black and dual-tone black and brown

  • Height adjustable front and rear headrests

  • Console storage lamp

Comfort & Convenience

  • Three steering modes

  • Digitised instrument cluster with 7-inch display

  • Heated ORVM

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Digital key with Bluetooth

  • PM 2.5 air purifier

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Built-in air purifier

  • Drive and traction modes

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch display

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Built-in air purifier with perfume diffuser

  • Remote engine start from key fob (DCT)

  • 8-inch head-up display

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Ambient mood lighting

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch LCD

  • Drive and traction modes

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Steering mounted controls with chrome scrollers

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Cruise control

  • 3.5-inch MID in gauge cluster with analog dials

  • USB-C sockets in the rear

  • Touch controls on climate panel

  • 8-inch digital instrument cluster (Taigun only)

  • Idle-engine start-stop

  • Smart card for keyless entry

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Cruise control

  • Remote engine start from key (Turbo only)

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen display

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen display

  • Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Bose sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen display

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Bose sound system

  • 10-inch touchscreen display

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Skoda premium sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen display

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Car Tech

  • Live location tracking

  • Digital AI assistant for in-car controls

  • Internet connectivity for using apps on infotainment system

  • Bluelink

  • Remote engine start

  • Live location tracking and geo-fencing

  • Remote vehicle controls Vehicle status

  • Internet for voice enabled in-car functions  

  • UVO

  • Remote engine start

  • Remote vehicle functions with voice command and smartwatch app

  • Internet connectivity

  • MySkoda Connect

  • Live location tracking

  • Vehicle telemetry

  • Roadside assistance

  • NissanConnect

  • Live location tracking

  • Book service appointment Vehicle telemetry

Safety

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability program

  • Traction control

  • Hill descent control

  • 360-degree camera

  • ADAS features (Lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking etc)

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear view parking camera  

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree parking camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Front parking sensors

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Hill hold control

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tyre pressure  monitor

  • Traction control

  • Motor slip regulation

  • Rear view parking camera

  • 360-degree surround view camera

  • Up to 4 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

The Astor packs a lot of segment-first features, especially in terms of safety. Its ADAS and digital AI assistant puts it ahead of the rivals in some aspects. The Seltos is next best equipped while the Creta does get a panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile, the Kushaq is not as well-equipped in terms of comfort but fares better than the Kicks’ whose only noteworthy feature against the competition is its 360-degree camera. The Taigun is the only one here with a proper digital instrument cluster while the rest of its feature list is shared with the Kushaq, albeit with slightly different styling.

Price

 

MG Astor (expected)

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

Nissan Kicks

Price range

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh

Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh/ Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (expected)

Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Astor is expected to be priced similar to the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun too. MG may undercut the premium rivals with an aggressive introductory price at launch, as it did with the Hector.

