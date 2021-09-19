MG Astor vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

Published On Sep 19, 2021 01:30 PM By Sonny for MG Astor

How does MG’s newest SUV offering compare to its direct segment rivals on paper? We find out

MG has revealed its newest offering for India, the Astor, in detail. It is a premium compact SUV with a lot of segment-first tech-based features like an AI-powered digital assistant and the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. While we’ve previously discussed these features in detail, we now have the exact dimensions and specifications. Let’s see how the Astor fares against its segment rivals:

Dimensions

Model MG Astor Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq Nissan Kicks Length 4323mm 4300mm 4315mm 4221mm 4384mm Width 1809mm 1790mm 1800mm 1760mm 1813mm Height 1650mm 1635mm 1620mm 1612mm 1669mm Wheelbase N.A. 2610mm 2610mm 2651mm 2673mm

The MG Astor is longer, wider and taller than all of its direct rivals. Its wheelbase length has not been disclosed at this point in time.

While the Nissan Kicks is the biggest one here, it is not as well-equipped as them in terms of technology and comfort.

The Skoda Kushaq is the smallest compact SUV on this list but its wheelbase is longer than that of the Creta and Seltos.

We don’t yet have the exact dimensions of the Volkswagen Taigun but it shares its underpinnings with the Kushaq and will be smaller in size overall.

Engines

MG will be offering the Astor with petrol engines only, so let’s see how they compare against the petrol engines of its rivals:

Model MG Astor Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun Nissan Kicks Engine 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 110PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 150PS 106PS/ 156PS Torque 144Nm/ 220Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm 178Nm/ 250Nm 142Nm/ 254Nm Transmission MT, 8-speed CVT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT

All SUVs on this list are offered with the choice of two petrol engines and at least one is a turbocharged unit (both engines for the Kushaq are turbocharged).

The Astor’s powertrain options seem to be on par with that of the Creta and Seltos. All three offer a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit with the choice of a manual or CVT automatic, and produce the same 144Nm of torque. The MG is slightly down on power at 110PS against 115PS from the rivals.

MG’s’ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol offers the same 140PS as the Hyundai-Kia 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine but slightly less torque at 220Nm against 242Nm. It will be limited to an automatic transmission only but the Astor gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic while the Creta limits the turbo-petrol engine to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Seltos offers the most transmission choices in this segment. Its 1.5-litre engine gets the added choice of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) while offering the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual as well.

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiagun get identical powertrains. Their 1-litre turbo-petrol makes the same power as the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Creta but more torque. It also gets the choice of a torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit offers more performance than the turbocharged engines of the Creta, Astor and Seltos. This engine also features cylinder deactivation that can switch off two of its four cylinders when not needed to increase fuel efficiency while cruising.

Nissan’s compact SUV gets the choice of the least and the most powerful engines in this list. The Kicks’ 1.5-litre is offered with a 5-speed manual and only makes 106PS while the 1.3-litre turbo engine makes 156PS with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

Feature Highlights

Model MG Astor Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun Nissan Kicks Exterior LED head and tail lamps

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Concave celestial grille with chrome

Red brake callipers LED head and tail lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Twin-tip exhaust (Turbo-DCT only) LED head and tail lamps

LED fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Front red brake callipers LED head and tail lamps

Skoda signature grille

17-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps with cornering

Connected LED tailamps (Taigun only) V-motion chrome grille

LED head and tail lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Functional roof rail Interior Leatherette upholstery

Three interior colour options: all black, dual-tone white and black or dual-tone red and black

Panoramic sunroof

6-way powered driver’s seat

Dual tone interiors

All black interior with Turbo variant

Blue ambient lighting

Leatherette upholstery

Rear window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

8-way powered driver’s seat

Paddle shifters (DCT only) Leatherette upholstery

Choice of interior: dual tone cream and black, or all-black with red details

Sunroof

LED sound mood lighting

8-way powered driver’s seat

Rear window sunshades

Rear seat recline

Paddle shifters (DCT only) Leatherette upholstery All black cabin with decorative inserts

Sunroof

Ambient lighting

LED reading lamps front and rear

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Utility recess on dashboard

Phone pocket behind front seats Leatherette upholstery

Choice of interior: black and dual-tone black and brown

Height adjustable front and rear headrests

Console storage lamp Comfort & Convenience Three steering modes

Digitised instrument cluster with 7-inch display

Heated ORVM

Rain-sensing wipers

Digital key with Bluetooth

PM 2.5 air purifier Ventilated front seats

Built-in air purifier

Drive and traction modes

Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch display

Tyre pressure monitor Ventilated front seats

Built-in air purifier with perfume diffuser

Remote engine start from key fob (DCT)

8-inch head-up display

Rain sensing wipers

Ambient mood lighting

Tyre pressure monitor

Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch LCD

Drive and traction modes Ventilated front seats

Steering mounted controls with chrome scrollers

Rain sensing wipers

Cruise control

3.5-inch MID in gauge cluster with analog dials

USB-C sockets in the rear

Touch controls on climate panel

8-inch digital instrument cluster (Taigun only) Idle-engine start-stop

Smart card for keyless entry

Rain sensing wipers

Cruise control

Remote engine start from key (Turbo only) Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 10.25-inch touchscreen display

Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bose sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Bose sound system 10-inch touchscreen display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Skoda premium sound system 8-inch touchscreen display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Connected Car Tech Live location tracking

Digital AI assistant for in-car controls

Internet connectivity for using apps on infotainment system Bluelink

Remote engine start

Live location tracking and geo-fencing

Remote vehicle controls Vehicle status

Internet for voice enabled in-car functions UVO

Remote engine start

Remote vehicle functions with voice command and smartwatch app

Internet connectivity MySkoda Connect

Live location tracking

Vehicle telemetry

Roadside assistance NissanConnect

Live location tracking

Book service appointment Vehicle telemetry Safety Electronic parking brake

Up to 6 airbags

Electronic stability program

Traction control

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

ADAS features (Lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking etc) All wheel disc brakes

Up to 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill start assist

Rear view parking camera All wheel disc brakes

Up to 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

360-degree parking camera

Blind view monitor

Front parking sensors Up to 6 airbags

Hill hold control

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitor

Traction control

Motor slip regulation

Rear view parking camera 360-degree surround view camera

Up to 4 airbags

Electronic stability control

Traction control

The Astor packs a lot of segment-first features, especially in terms of safety. Its ADAS and digital AI assistant puts it ahead of the rivals in some aspects. The Seltos is next best equipped while the Creta does get a panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile, the Kushaq is not as well-equipped in terms of comfort but fares better than the Kicks’ whose only noteworthy feature against the competition is its 360-degree camera. The Taigun is the only one here with a proper digital instrument cluster while the rest of its feature list is shared with the Kushaq, albeit with slightly different styling.

Price

MG Astor (expected) Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun Nissan Kicks Price range Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh/ Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (expected) Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Astor is expected to be priced similar to the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun too. MG may undercut the premium rivals with an aggressive introductory price at launch, as it did with the Hector.