MG Astor ‘Savvy’ Variant To Be Introduced Soon; Will Be The New Top-Spec Variant

Modified On Oct 12, 2021 02:03 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The variant’s ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) includes adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking

The Astor is currently available in four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

It will get a new range-topping “Savvy” variant, which will borrow all the features of the Sharp variant and add ADAS on top.

Price of the Savvy variant will be revealed soon.

The SUV is powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The Astor retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The ADAS on the Astor includes adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, front collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The Astor is the only car in its compact SUV segment to offer this feature.

Passenger safety is further covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, hill ascent/descent control, and all four disc brakes. The Astor is equipped with automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a personal AI-assistant in shape of a robot-head device, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a bluetooth key.

The SUV is powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1.5-litre unit produces 110PS and 144Nm, being paired with 6-speed manual and CVT units. The 140PS/220Nm turbo motor comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic as standard.

The MG Astor is the eight contender in the compact SUV segment, which also includes the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .

