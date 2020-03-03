Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift vs Hyundai Venue: In Pics

Published On Mar 03, 2020 05:37 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Vitara Brezza

After going under the proverbial knife, is the Vitara Brezza facelift a better looker than the Hyundai Venue?

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has been one of the most popular vehicles in its segment despite offering only a single diesel powertrain. While the facelifted SUV gets a couple of minor design changes, the Vitara Brezza has switched to a petrol engine for the BS6 era. But does it look enticing enough when compared against the most recent entrant to the segment - the Hyundai Venue? We compare them in pictures to find out.

Front

The Vitara Brezza gets a chunkier chrome grille flanked by first-in-segment LED projector headlamps and fog lamps. That said, the grille game is still dominated by the Venue which gets the brand’s signature cascading grille joined by projector headlamps with LED DRLs positioned on the bumper and turn indicators along the bonnet line. Both SUVs get a faux skid plate up front. Looking at the two head-on, it’s the Venue that will eke out a second glance from bystanders.

Sides

The Venue might have shone through in terms of front end design but it looks a tad tame from the sides. Don’t get us wrong, it doesn’t look too small but a little crossover-ish, which isn’t what you’d expect after soaking in that front end. Nonetheless, it looks chic thanks to the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the contrary, the Vitara Brezza has a more upright stance which is unchanged from the previous model. Most conventional car buyers will like the Brezza for looking more like an SUV than the Venue. The redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels lend it a more upmarket look as well.

Rear

Both SUVs get LED tail lights but a majority of onlookers will be better pleased looking at the Venue than the Vitara Brezza. The rear end of the Venue features a lot of curves that makes it look a little hatchback-like. The Maruti, on the other hand, looks more like a typical SUV and hasn’t seen any distinct changes from the pre-facelift model. Faux rear skid plates are standard on both SUVs.

Interior

Driving the Venue is likely to be a more premium experience in comparison to the Vitara Brezza. The Venue’s cabin layout feels modern while the Vitara Brezza feels utilitarian in comparison. The Hyundai gets better quality materials for all the touchpoints as well. On top of that, the Maruti misses out on a sunroof and built-in air purifier which are available in the Hyundai Venue.

Infotainment

The Venue gets a free-floating 8-inch unit which is bigger than the 7-incher in the Vitara Brezza. Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity but the Venue trumps the Vitara Brezza with its connected car features.

Engine

The Vitara Brezza‘s 1.3-litre diesel unit has been replaced by a BS6 1.5-litre petrol unit which gets a mild hybrid option as well. This unit gets a 5-speed MT as default but can be paired with a 4-speed automatic as well. The Venue has an expansive lineup of powertrains to pick from: a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol unit, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a 1.4-litre diesel. The bigger petrol unit gets a 5-speed manual while the smaller turbo unit can be had with either a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT.

The Vitara Brezza has done away with the diesel engine but the Venue will continue offering one even after the BS6 deadline. In fact, it will feature a bigger, more powerful 1.5-litre unit from the Kia Seltos by April 1.

Safety

The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift doesn’t see any significant rise in the number of safety features over its predecessor. It gets staples like ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and camera, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt reminder and hill hold. The Venue gets all that along with additional equipment such as electronic stability control, side and curtain airbags.

