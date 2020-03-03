BS6 Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre Diesel To Make 100PS

Published On Mar 03, 2020 03:30 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Venue

Powered by a detuned version of Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel unit, it will go on sale later this month

Available in five variants: E, SX, SX DT, SX(O), and SX(O) DT.

It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Detuned and now makes 15PS less than it does in Seltos.

Final torque figure should also come down from 250Nm.

Expect to pay a premium of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over the current BS4 Venue diesel.

We earlier reported that the BS6 Venue will be powered by Seltos’ 1.5-litre unit, replacing the outgoing BS4 1.4-litre diesel engine, however, in a detuned state. Now, a document has surfaced online revealing more details about the upcoming BS6 Venue diesel.

As per the document, the BS6 1.5-litre diesel in the Venue will produce 100PS of power -- 15PS less than Seltos’ 1.5-litre unit but 10PS more than the current 1.4-litre engine. Although the torque figure is still unknown, it will likely be less than the diesel-powered Seltos’ torque rating of 250Nm. The current 1.4-litre unit in the Venue has a torque output of 220Nm.

That said, the 1.5-litre Venue diesel will continue to come with a 6-speed MT like the current model. However, since the Seltos comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the 1.5-litre engine, Hyundai might introduce it on the Venue as well in the future.

The document also reveals the updated variant lineup of the Venue diesel. While it will continue to be offered in five variants, it gets new names. Here is a comparison:

Variants Venue 1.4L Venue 1.5L E Y Y S Y N SX Y Y SX Dual Tone Y Y SX(O) Y Y SX(O) Dual Tone N Y

Another similar document has revealed details of the BS6 Venue 1.0-litre petrol. Like its BS4 counterpart, the BS6 Venue 1.0L will continue to make 120PS and will be offered with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT.

Hyundai is expected to launch the BS6 Venue in the coming few weeks. Prices are expected to go up by up to Rs 20,000 for the petrol variants, while the diesel Venue is expected to get dearer by up to Rs 50,000. It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the petrol-only Vitara Brezza.

