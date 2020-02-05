BS6 Tata Hexa Safari Edition Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 09:30 AM By Rohit for Tata Hexa

It comes with a BS6 diesel engine and cosmetic updates

Gets a bolder appearance when compared to the standard Hexa.

Its 2.2-litre engine has now been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms.

Continues to feature 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control and rear parking camera.

Will command a premium over the current Hexa priced in the range of Rs 13.7 lakh to Rs 19.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Motors has showcased the Safari Edition of the Hexa at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. It will get a BS6-compliant engine with this update.

The Hexa Safari Edition model gets a bolder look as compared to its standard version. It will come with white interiors along with special badging inside out.

It will be available with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine. The updated Hexa will make 156PS of power and 400Nm of torque. In its BS4 form, the same engine churns out 154PS and 400Nm. This unit is currently offered with three transmission options: a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automatic. Tata will continue to offer the updated Hexa with the same transmission options. It is offered with a 4x4 drivetrain.

On the features front, the current Hexa is offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to 10-speaker music system, cruise control, and rear parking camera. Tata offers the Hexa with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Tata has currently priced the Hexa between Rs 13.7 lakh and Rs 19.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hexa Safari Edition is likely to command a premium over the current model.

Read More on : Tata Hexa diesel