Maruti Nexa November 2024 Offers (16th-30th) - Save Up To Rs 2.3 Lakh

Published On Nov 19, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Jimny

Offers also include complimentary accessories kits with the Baleno and Grand Vitara

Maximum discount of up to Rs 2.3 lakh is being offered with the Maruti Jimny via Maruti's financing option.

The Invicto gets benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

The Baleno and Fronx are available with a cash discount of Rs 67,100 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The Grand Vitara and the Invicto also get some additional benefits when opting for Maruti’s finance schemes.

These offers are valid from 16th November to 30th November 2024.

Maruti is continuing its promotional offers throughout the latter half of November, which include cash, exchange, and corporate benefits among other offers. These offers are available on the entire Nexa line up, and will be offered till the end of the month.

Also, existing customers of Invicto and Grand Vitara Hybrid will get 10,000 loyalty points if they refer the Invicto and Grand Vitara to a new buyer.

So if you're planning to buy a Nexa model this month, you should go through the model-wise offers, valid till the end of this month.

Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 80,000 Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.3 lakh

Maruti Jimny is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 80,000 on both of its variants.

The top-spec Alpha variant gets the above-mentioned MSSF (Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance) discount, whereas the base-spec Zeta variant gets a reduced MSSF benefit worth up to Rs 95,000.

The carmaker is not offering any other benefit like exchange bonus, corporate discount, scrappage bonus, or rural discount with the Jimny.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Up to Rs 50,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 55,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1,58 lakh

The savings mentioned above are applicable for the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, with a 5-year extended warranty package on offer as well.

Only the customers who are exchanging an SUV will get the additional exchange bonus. The rest will only get the standard exchange bonus.

If you don’t want to exchange, you can opt for the scrappage bonus of up to Rs 65,000. Both cannot be availed together.

The carmaker is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000, and rural discount of Rs 3,100. An optional scrappage bonus of up to Rs 35,000 is also available in place of the exchange bonus. There is no additional exchange bonus or MSSF benefit available with this variant.

The automaker is offering a Dominion kit worth Rs 49,999 with the Grand Vitara’s CNG variants, but no cash discounts. Customers can either opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000 or the exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. That said, the additional exchange bonus with the Delta and Zeta CNG variants stands at Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively. The rural discount remains the same as above.

The CNG variants are also being offered with MSSF benefit of Rs 30,000.

The Grand Vitara in its Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants gets Rs 20,000 cash discount along with a Dominion kit worth up to Rs 52,699. The exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 remains the same for all these trims, whereas buyers can get additional exchange bonus up to Rs 55,000, if they exchange an SUV. The optional scrappage bonus being offered with these three variants stand at Rs 45,000, while rural discount remains unchanged. Maruti also offers MSSF discount of Rs 30,000 with the mid-spec and higher-specs of the SUV.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Please note that the above mentioned additional exchange bonus is only applicable if the buyers upgrade from any other SUV to the Grand Vitara.

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Rural Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,100

Maruti is offering a maximum cash discount on the base-spec Sigma manual variant of the Baleno. Customers can either opt to purchase a Regal kit worth Rs 60,199 for Rs 5,000, or opt for cash discount as mentioned above.

There’s also a scrappage bonus of up to Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, irrespective of the variant selected.

If you are planning to bring home a manual Delta, Zeta, or Alpha variants including CNG option, then you can either avail a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 or get a Regal kit worth up to Rs 50,428 for Rs 5,000. All other benefits remain unchanged.

With all the AMT variants, buyers can either opt to get a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000 or get a Regal kit worth up to Rs 50,000 for free. That said, the rural discount remains the same.

The Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.84 lakh.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Rural Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 77,100

The above mentioned offers are applicable to all the AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.

The manual variants of Maruti Ignis get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 40,000 while other discounts remain unchanged.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 or pick the scrappage bonus of worth up to Rs 30,000.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

You can avail the above-mentioned savings on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

Buyers have the choice to opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 instead of the scrappage bonus mentioned above.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Fronx

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

If you are planning to purchase the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx, they come with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and a Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000 is offered at no additional cost.

If you choose the base-spec Sigma manual variant of the Fronx, you will receive a cash discount of Rs 22,500. That said, the cash discount for all remaining manual variants gets reduced to Rs 15,000. The AMT-equipped variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

You can also opt for the exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned in the table. The Fronx misses out on corporate or rural offers this time.

Maruti is not offering any cash benefit for the CNG variants, though, you can choose between an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

XL6

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Scrappage/Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The Maruti XL6’s petrol variants are available with above stated discounts, along with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus instead of scrappage one.

The CNG variant also gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000. However, the exchange and scrappage bonuses reduce to Rs 10,000 and 15,000 respectively (you can pick only one of the two bonuses).

Maruti has priced the XL6 between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 14.77 lakh.

Invicto

Offers Amount Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Scheme (MSSF) Up to Rs 1 lakh Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 1.25 lakh

The Maruti Invicto is only being offered with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 on exchanging old Ertiga, Innova, and XL6. This offer is available on both its variants.

However, customers opting for the Alpha variant of the MPV can get an additional discount of Rs 1 lakh using the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) scheme.

It is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

Notes:

The above-mentioned offers are valid until the end of November 2024.

Rural offer is applicable if the customer has agricultural land (PM kisan beneficiary) or are tractor owners, rural traders, rural school teachers.

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Maruti dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

